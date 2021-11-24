Peugeot e-208 and e-2008, the range is updated for 2022. The range is growing

The range for the Peugeot e-208 and e-2008 increases thanks to a series of technical updates that allow to increase the efficiency of these cars. In fact, the French manufacturer did not intervene on the electric motor and battery. These are essentially the same innovations also introduced on the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense which has the same powertrain. This suggests that these changes may also arrive on other electric models of the former PSA Group equipped with the 100 kW (136 hp) engine with a 50 kWh battery.

The first change concerns the introduction of new “A +” class tires which offer greater efficiency thanks to lower rolling resistance. On the e-208 we find a 16-inch version, while on the 17-inch e-2008. In addition, a new transmission reduction ratio has also been introduced, which optimizes range when driving on the road and on the motorway.

The biggest news, just like on the DS model, is the arrival of a new heat pump. Peugeot says the new heat pump, coupled with a humidity sensor installed at the top of the windshield, optimizes the energy efficiency of the passenger compartment heating and air conditioning.

In fact, the information transmitted by the sensor allows to manage energy consumption more precisely during the heating and temperature maintenance phases inside the vehicle. This is an advantage especially in the presence of very low outside temperatures. All these improvements have allowed the French manufacturer to achieve an improvement in autonomy of up to 25 km.

Specifically, the Peugeot e-208 (HERE in our test) can count on an autonomy that reaches up to 362 km in the WLTP cycle, equal to a gain of 22 km compared to the previous value. The Peugeot e-2008, on the other hand, has a maximum mileage of up to 345 km (WLTP), which is 25 km more than before.

The French brand, however, above all highlights the significant gains in real customer use, of the order of 40 km, in urban traffic conditions at temperatures close to zero. All the improvements will be applied to the cars at the beginning of 2022.