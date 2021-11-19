Peugeot news 2022: models; advances; updates

In the last few years Peugeot was certainly the most active of the ex-PSA brands, with at least two important launches over the 12 months, and also in 2022 it will not be outdone: although substantially new, in fact, the Leone range is waiting to return to expand after the rationalization of recent years which eliminated many niche models (from coupé-convertibles to RCZ) to concentrate resources on those with higher volumes.

In 2022, therefore, the Lion will return to broaden its horizons starting from the heart of the price list, the compact models: the 308 awaits the arrival on the road of the station wagon variant, but also the preview of the electric (which will arrive however in 2023 ) and a sports model signed by PSE and powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain based as for the 508.

Speaking of the 508, for the flagship it is time for the mid-career restyling, which will share the stage with the other great novelty, the unprecedented sports crossover for now indicated as 3008 Cross. So here’s what Peugeot has in store for 2022:

Peugeot 308 SW

The presale of the Peugeot 308 station wagon began last summer, shortly after that of the sedan, and to date both models are regularly listed even if they have not yet invaded the streets. Peugeot’s 2022 will therefore open with the completion of the launch of what has been the key model of the stylistic and technical relaunch in recent years.

The Peugeot 308 SW in particular has more massive shapes especially at the rear, even improved spaces with a 608-liter trunk to preserve the capacity record established by the previous series and a range that follows that of the sedan, with 110 and 110 liter PureTech petrol engines. 130 bhp, 130 bhp Blue HDi diesel and two hybrids, one with 225 bhp and the new 180 bhp.

First name Peugeot 308 SW Car body station wagon Engines petrol, diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid Check-in date January 2022 Prices from 24,750 to 44,450 euros

Peugeot e-308

The electric Peugeot 308 will mark another important debut: with the exception of the Citroen e-C4, which, however, is born on the platform CMP, that of small cars, and the various multispaces such as Berlingo and Rifter, the ex-PSA does not yet have electric models in the C segment.

The e-308 will fill this gap together with its cousin Opel Astra in 2023 and the DS 4 the following year, but first it is possible that Stellantis will reveal something more about the electric powertrain, probably more powerful than that of the “little ones”.

First name Peugeot e-308 Car body 5-door sedan and SW Engines electric Check-in date 2023 (possible preview at the end of 2022) Prices –

Peugeot 308 by PSE

In the future we will no longer see models boasting the GTi brand, but Peugeot apparently intends offer performance versions of all his new cars, working on electrified powertrains (and in the future on electric ones) as he did with the 508 by PSE. Therefore, logically next could be the new 308, which shares the same base as the flagship.

First name Peugeot 308 by PSE Car body 5-door sedan and SW Engines plug-in hybrid petrol Check-in date second half 2022 (not confirmed) Prices –

Peugeot 3008 Cross

Since the appearance of the first spy photos of the new 308, rumors of a possible third model of the family have been circulating, a crossover with athletic lines, halfway between a sedan and an SUV. However, the most recent indications place the model in the 3008 family, as possible coupe variant. Both hypotheses are captivating.

First name Peugeot 3008 Cross (not confirmed) Car body crossover-coupe Engines petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid petrol Check-in date July 2022 Prices to be defined

Peugeot 508 restyling

Launched in 2018, the Peugeot 508 would be ripe for a mid-career update, re-entering the 2022 car news list, with substantial novelties leaving the style almost intact. Aesthetically, we could therefore see a new grille like on 3008 and 5008, perhaps accompanied by the introduction of the second hybrid, 180 HP, of the 308 and some news in terms of ADAS and infotainment.