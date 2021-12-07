Peugeot: only electric cars in Europe from 2030

There Peugeot has updated its calendar for the transition to electric mobility setting the farewell to internal combustion engines on the European market by 2030. Therefore, by the end of the decade, the French brand will offer exclusively electric models in the Old Continent, while the endothermic will be reserved only for foreign markets. This is a turning point compared to a few weeks ago, when we talked about electrification of the range to 100% for 2030, therefore battery and hybrid cars, and not the transformation of the French company into a 100% electric brand.

The words of the ad. The new strategies were outlined by CEO Linda Jackson in an interview with Automotive News Europe: “As we move on to new Stellantis platforms, Stla Small, Medium and Large, by 2030 in Europe all our models will be electric, but I have yet to make sure I keep the internal combustion offerings for my international customers. “On the other hand, the current range of the Leone is already electrified at 70% and the goal is to reach 85% within two years. Currently, several models offer battery-powered variants: from the 2008 and 3008 SUVs to the 208 and commercial vehicles. electric version of the 308, while models that do not offer electrification options, such as the 5008, will drop off the lists. “By 2024, the entire range will be electrified,” added Jackson.

The turning point of the other brands. Peugeot’s decision to vote for electricity five years before the deadline set by the European Commission to ban endothermic is part of the broader electrification strategy launched by the Stellantis group despite the skepticism repeatedly expressed by the CEO Carlos Tavares. The Euro-American manufacturer aims to achieve a share of electric and hybrid vehicles on total sales of 70% in Europe and over 40% in the United States by 2030. To this end, several brands have already indicated the date from which they will launch are battery-powered models: DS from 2024, Lancia from 2026, Alfa Romeo from 2027 (in Europe, North America and China), Opel / Vauxhall from 2028 and Fiat from 2030.