Peyrano, an engineer to relaunch Turin’s chocolate

It was a country that had become cold with traditions. But that all changed when at some point the heat of a flame began to transform purchases and people. It happened in France, in Lansquenet-sous-Tannes, in the “sweet” comedy by Lasse Hallström Chocolat. It was a 2000 film, starring on the big screen by Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp. There is something, a lot, that reminds her at number 47 of Corso Moncalieri in Turin. It is the historic headquarters of Peyrano, a chocolate brand – even if Mrs. Lucia, in 1915, started the business with candies – which went bankrupt in 2019 because it was overwhelmed by debts. Now the store is open again, there are scaffolding on the facades, a sign of a construction site in progress. “Welcome, we have made mistakes in the past, but we will treasure them to improve even more”.

The new landlord

Doing the honors is Alessandro Pradelli, born in 1984, mechanical engineer at the Polytechnic of Turin, MBA in 2013, apprenticeship experience at the Boston Consulting Group: in Italy, in Turkey and in the States. The DNA is like an entrepreneur: in the US he launched “Enzo”, a company that distributes ginseng coffee. He uses the “we”, because he has immersed himself so much in this brand ambassador of Turin that he felt it was his from the very beginning. “It helps to motivate our three key words – he explains -: excellence, timeless, entrepreneurship of the team, which is made up of 15 people”. Strategic is the word timeless, “timeless”. “Chocolate has its own magic – Pradelli insists – and must give happiness. This is why we pamper our customers by keeping our headquarters and laboratories in Corso Moncalieri. And we keep the word” Turin “in the brand, a city we feel part of”.

Open 7 days a week

The store is open from 7.45 to 19.30, seven days a week; there is another shop in Milan, in the central via Magenta, which is doing very well. They have organized for online sales, which now covers 40% of orders with deliveries to the United States and Australia. Delights that arouse timeless memories: giandujotti, alpine, cherry favorite, hearts. Alessandro Pradelli was helped by John Elkann, a personal shareholder of the new Srl, fascinated by this style. They met in Beijing, at the 2008 Olympics, when the legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight gold medals in a few days. From there, lasting esteem and friendship were born. Pradelli threw himself into it body and soul. A meticulous, almost maniacal work on packaging: no plastic, reworking of the brand, faithful to tradition, but innovative; and containers of chocolates so that tastes do not get confused. Showcases curated and always evolving.

Sales also online

So it happens on the site. For those who approach “Peyrano Torino” it must be an experience. And it is: seeing is believing. The acquisition of the brand and machinery of the “old” Peyrano cost 900 thousand euros. There are now blueprints and plans for new tools. The laboratories will soon be able to be visited: in addition to the purchase, it will be possible to create ad hoc chocolate for the customer. Every week Alessandro thinks with his family, some very young others with more long experience, on how to proceed: they eat together for lunch, they exchange ideas. They are highly motivated, a piece of Turin that looks far ahead. In a showcase of the store there is a case with the casts of the legendary chocolates destined for Elon Musk, the visionary Tesla entrepreneur who at the last did not come to the Italian Tech Week last September at the OGR. “We will give it to him at the next opportunity”, assures Pradelli.

There are strategic alliances and partnerships on the agenda. In Corso Moncalieri Pradelli is no longer rented, it has bought the walls, confirming its long vision and solidity; he immediately rented a couple of windows to young French people who select independent champagne labels. “For Christmas – he continues – we have created a chocolate for about 10 thousand panettone of an important pastry shop in Milan. We will make the announcement tomorrow”. Each step is calculated: “We will not be seduced by the sirens – concludes Pradelli -. We know how to do well what sets us apart: in summer, therefore, we will not produce ice cream, but we will go to sell chocolates in the hemisphere where it is winter”. As in Chocolat: the small revolution passes through good relations between people. Warm up. From the door you can see the chimneys of the workshops, they look like those of Willy Wonca’s factory. After all, composer Gustav Mahler remembered him well: “Tradition is to keep the fire, not the ash”.