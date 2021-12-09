Peyraud-Magnin a wall, Salvai unsurpassed

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the match of the fifth day of the Champions League: report cards Chelsea Juventus Women

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the match, valid for the fifth day of UEFA Women’s Champions League: report cards Chelsea – Juventus Women. THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

Peyraud-Magnin 8 – He saves his team after a few minutes with a good save, then repeats himself on two more occasions only during the first half. Sumptuous performance also in the second half. She is the Queen of London.

Lundorf 6.5 – Offers good coverage along the right wing, also helped by the Lenzini-Salvai duo in really great shape.

Bed sheets 7 – Overcome some very delicate situations with an Olympic calm. He is also resourceful: he often carries the ball forward to create numerical superiority.

I saved 7.5 – Usual performance of great attention, misses little or nothing back there.

Boattin 6 – He suffers too much from Kirby’s unpredictability, in setting he misses simple touches. Not very well tonight, but it contributes to the conquest of a very important tie.

Rosucci 7 – Always valuable his contribution between the lines, Juventus Women relies on his quality to get out of pressing Chelsea. In the end he reinvents himself as a defender and saves his companions.

Pedersen 7 – His work in the interdiction phase is excellent, he cleans up every ball that passes through his area.

Zamanian 6.5 – Good work in the coverage phase, he is practically absent when Juventus Women propose the game. From 62 ‘ Caruso 7 – Enter and retrieve a couple of key balls. Give Juventus some oxygen for the intense final of the match.

Bonansea 6 – Little involved in the first 45 minutes, she gets busy in the non-possession phase to help her team. In the second half a great chance is devoured for the Juventus advantage. From 93 ′ Nilden sv.

Walkers 6.5 – He knows that there are few or no spaces in the middle of the field, so he tries to lower himself without giving reference points and to favor the Juventus maneuver. From 73 ‘ Staskova 6 – Delivery of physicality and danger to the department at the end of the game.

Hurtig 6.5 – She plays in a simple and careful way, she also has the opportunity to hit but she is not good at exploiting it. From 74 ‘ Bonfantini 6.5 – Offers constant pressure on opposing ball carriers, helping his team in the non-possession phase.

Montemurro 7.5 – He repeatedly asks his girls to play ball on the ground and weave their own weave. It is not easy against an opponent of this level, but he resists and conquers a fundamental point.