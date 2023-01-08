ANDthe football team of the University of Arkansas said Friday that the former Razorbacks star and former running back for the nfl, Peyton Hillisis “on the mend” after being hospitalized after an accident on a beach in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday.

“Thinking of our man @thepeytonhillis,” the Razorbacks tweeted Friday. “Encouraged to know that he is better after his heroic act to save his family.”

Dramatic photos of the incident show lifeguards and medics tending to Hillis on the beach. Other photos show lifeguard trucks near the shore with people surrounding a stretcher carrying Willis.

A helicopter and ambulances eventually arrived at the scene, and the helicopter landed on the highway before transporting Hillis to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

Hillis, in intensive care

Hillis, 36, remains unconscious and in intensive care after saving her two children from drowning on the beach. Willis shares the children with his ex-wife, Amanda.

Another adult was reportedly taken to the hospital by ambulance. The two children did not require medical attention.

“Just wanted to let everyone in the Razorback Nation know that Peyton is doing better,” Peyton’s uncle, Greg Hillis, wrote on his Facebook page Thursday. “He is still in intensive care and has some problems with his kidneys and lungs, but the doctors say he is improving.

“He just wanted to avoid any rumors that might start. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all the prayers made on his behalf,” he added.

As of Thursday, Hillis was hooked up to a ventilator, according to Fox24 host Alyssa Orange, who covers the Razorbacks.

Who is Peyton Hillis?

Hillis was a fullback at Arkansas from 2004 to 2007 and was known for his blocking and receiving ability. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Broncos and spent two seasons in denver broncos before going through the cleveland browns, Kansas City Chiefs Y new york giantsand was the cover of Madden 2012.

Hillis was released by the Giants in the 2015 offseason and later retired.

In the nfl, Hillis had 2,832 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. He also had 1,050 receiving yards and scored 26 total touchdowns.