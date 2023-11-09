Peyton Manning mocks Jets-Taylor Swift at CMA Awards 2023

sports entertainment

Even the CMA Awards aren’t safe from the Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce frenzy — and somehow the Jets are straying.

Awards show hosts Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan couldn’t resist poking fun at the planet’s hottest topic during their opening remarks at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been inevitable since the pair were first linked in September, and Bryan joked that he and Manning were hosting because “Travis and Taylor weren’t available.”

Then, Manning set Bryan up for a cruel joke at the Jets’ expense.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback asked the country singer what the difference is between Swift and the Jets.

Bryan entertained the crowd by saying, “Taylor could sell out a stadium.”

“You did it,” Manning said with a smile on his face.

Peyton Manning takes aim at the Jets at CMA Awards. getty images

Manning said, “I told you to do that punchline Luke so I wouldn’t get in trouble.”

The Jets took notice of Manning’s comments, and he took to social media to attack the former Colts and Broncos quarterback a short time later.

“What are we talking about Peyton,” the Jets wrote on the

The attack on Manning came just days after he was berated by his younger brother and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning during “ManningCast” of the Jets’ game against the Chargers on Monday.

Taylor Swift became the butt of a joke about the Jets. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Actor and former Governor of California. Arnold Schwarzenegger killed a donkey live on air during his guest appearance, and then the animal ate some kind of meat, leaving both Mannings confused.

Allie immediately shot off at her brother, “It looks like you’re eating Peyton.”

For what it’s worth, the Jets ranked third in the NFL in average home attendance, with 80,631 coming to MetLife Stadium, filling 97.7 percent of the venue.











load more…

{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{/isSRVideo}}









