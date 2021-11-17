Pezzutti Group, three years of boom, turnover + 30%, 100 hires

PORDENONE – In just over three years, a growth in turnover that points to beyond 90 million euros (with +30 per cent and 72% destined abroad) and a increase of about one hundred employees it brings the company employs nearly 300 people. And all this in the name of the green turning point, sustainability and zero environmental impact. Like the factory that Pezzutti Group (three historic production units in Fiume Veneto) of the Pordenone Freight Village: a fully automated plant with zero CO2 emissions and zero environmental impact. Three years after the launch of the plan (which also saw the regional financial company Friulia as a partner) yesterday the president of the Fvg Massimiliano Fedriga and the president of Friulia Federica Seganti visited the plant.

SUSTAINABILITY

Huge investments and a fully automated production system designed for sustainability make the Pezzutti Group today a pioneering reality in the field of environmental sustainability: zero CO2 emissions, use of 100% renewable energy, recycling of 300 million bottles l year in plastic, a great contribution to keeping the world clean. The company is one of the leaders in Italy in the molding of plastic products for the sectors for furniture and accessories for the home, food packaging and technical uses. It was born in 1966 with the founder Aldo, but since 2010 it has been developed by four manager partners who acquire the majority: Emanuele Bassetto, Ezio Chies, Luca Boatto and Fabio Da Re. The four managers are ambitious and experienced: Pezzutti Group becomes a point of reference in its sector. In 2020, despite the threat of the pandemic, it reached a turnover of 76 million with an Ebitda of 6.1 million and a profit of 1.5 million.

In recent years, the expansion has been accelerated thanks to the support of Friulia who has invested 5 million euros in the company’s capital. More than one hundred new specialized resources were therefore hired and employed in the plants in Friuli Venezia Giulia; employees today have exceeded 280 units, up from 170 in 2017. The presence of qualified human resources is a fundamental requirement to increase know-how and remain competitive in a constantly evolving market. The results were achieved thanks to state-of-the-art production plants, which have doubled in recent years following a forward-looking investment policy: from 70 to over 140 innovative machines. But Pezzutti Group has no intention of slowing down and is projecting itself towards new challenges by purchasing areas at the service of future development. Founded in 1966, after decades of growth and expansion, the definitive consecration took place in the 90s, with revenues reaching 27 million euros thanks to the growth of its customer portfolio and the acquisition, among others, of the famous Swedish furniture brand Ikea.

PLAN

Friulia has followed the development of the company over time and has become a shareholder since 2018. «The results of the Pezzutti Group said Massimiliano Fedriga – are the plastic manifestation that having faith in the future, investing, innovating in the product and in the process are the path of development and growth. We are proud that the Region, through Friulia, contributes to the expansion project of this important industrial reality which increases employment levels and creates wealth for the territory ». «It is a green, young company – underlined Federica Seganti, president of Friulia – that hires and thinks about the future. And therefore it is an investment that we make thinking of growth in sectors such as that of plastic recycling in sectors in zero-emission production plants. The goal is to consolidate the leadership role of the company by focusing on the creation of the highest quality products designed and manufactured in Italy ».