Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines: these are the most frequent side effects after the third dose

More than two years after the start of the pandemic and with more than 500 million infected globally since the outbreak of the coronavirus, cases start to slowly go down following the impact of the micron variant in December and January, although concern is renewed by the contagion outbreak unleashed in China.

One of the reasons for drop in Covid-19 cases It has to do with vaccination: globally they are managed 11.47 billion doses according to data from the OurWorldInData site and the 65% of the world population received at least one dose of the serum.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are two of the most widely used vaccinesbehind the Oxford-AstraZeneca serum. The first is administered in 158 passes while the second is placed in 90 nations according to data from the specialized statistics site Statistical.

Although in Argentina these sera had little prominence in the initial vaccination schedules (first two doses), their participation has been growing with the massive expansion of booster doses.

And in relation to both a pharmacovigilance report from the Spanish Ministry of Health, where they have been massively used, analyze its adverse effects both on the original schemes of the first and second dose, as well as on the third or reinforcement.

Pfizer Side Effects



According to 14 Pharmacovigilance Report on COVID-19 Vaccinespublished by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), of the 35,360 adverse effects globally associated with this vaccine, could be identified 443 in people who they received a third dose with this serum.

Pfizer represents 44% of the 24,071,919 booster doses applied in the Peninsula up to and including March, according to the report.

The main effects are:

Lymphadenopathy (swollen glands, 21%)

Pyrexia (fever, 20%)

Headache (headache, 10%)

Side Effects of Moderna

Of the Moderna vaccine, also known as Spikevax, 13,302 notifications were registered of adverse events in its more than 23 million doses administered.



Of that total, 762 corresponded to people who received a third dose with this vaccine .

The most common effects are the same as those described in the Pfizer case, although in higher percentages: