Pfizer and Moderna make over $ 1,000 per second

Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna earn $ 65,000 per minute, or more than $ 1,000 per second, thanks to the spread of their Covid-19 vaccines. This is the estimate contained in a report by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, the NGO association that fights for the fair distribution of vaccines all over the world. The three largest vaccine manufacturers combined earn these figures thanks to the fact that they sell the majority of doses to rich countries, at the expense of those who cannot afford to pay for them and in fact are far behind in administering vaccines, the association accuses.

The estimate of the Pva association is made on the basis of the results published by the three companies, which, collectively, expect to make profits of 34 billion dollars this year. Unlike the case of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, who have so far sold their vaccines at cost price. “It is indecent that few companies pocket millions of dollars in profits every hour that passes, while only 2% of low-income countries received the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine,” denounced Maaza Seyoum from the African Department of People’s Vaccine. Alliance and African Alliance. The association also disputes the fact that, despite public funding of over $ 8 billion, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have always rejected appeals to transfer vaccine technology to local producers in low-income countries through the WHO, ” a measure that could increase world supply, lower prices and save millions of lives ”. The Pva has long been calling on the giants of the pharmaceutical industry to immediately remove the patents that protect the anti Covid vaccines, and a negotiation on this is underway at the World Trade Organization.

Pfizer and Moderna’s no to sharing patents

In a press release Oxfam and Emergency then address the issue of patents: “Despite having received over 8 billion dollars in public funding, the 3 companies continue to refuse to share patents, technologies and know-how through the World Health Organization with ready-made qualified producers from low- and middle-income countries. A move that in one fell swoop could greatly increase the world supply of doses, lower vaccine prices and save millions of lives ”. And they point out: «In the case of Moderna, the refusal to share comes despite the explicit pressures of the White House and the requests of the WHO, so that the plan to replicate the vaccine at the company’s mRNA plant in South Africa is accelerated. While Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, described the invitation to share vaccine patents as “dangerous nonsense”.

“Contrary to what Pfizer’s CEO says, the real absurdity is to say that in developing countries there is no experience and expertise necessary to develop and produce life-saving drugs and vaccines – continue Albiani and Miccio – This is the excuse groundless drug companies hide behind to protect the astronomical profits they continue to make. All while the governments of rich countries allow these companies to maintain a monopoly that artificially limits the supply of vaccines, despite the fact that much of the world’s population has yet to be immunized. It is also in the interest of wealthier nations, which have grabbed more than 90% of the doses, to allow access to vaccines in low- and middle-income countries and to prevent the development of new and potentially increasingly aggressive variants of the virus. Mutations that, year after year, in Italy, as well as in the rest of Europe or the USA, may make it necessary to develop new vaccines, the organization of new mass vaccination campaigns, further investments by national health systems, as well as the extension of the measures of containment and social distancing “.

The appeal to pharmaceutical companies and governments ahead of the summit

In view of the summit of the world trade organization Oxfam and Emergency with the People’s Vaccine Alliance, they therefore ask these pharmaceutical companies “to immediately suspend the intellectual property rights for COVID vaccines, tests and treatments, accepting the proposed derogation from the TRIPS agreement , which regulates intellectual property rights, presented more than a year ago to the World Trade Organization. Over 100 countries, led by South Africa and India – with the support of the United States – have asked for the suspension of property rights, an initiative supported by more than 100 Nobel laureates, heads of state and government ». And again: «Despite this, rich nations, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, block the proposal, putting the interest of pharmaceutical companies before people’s health. Even the Italian government, despite the positions taken by the Parliament which has repeatedly asked to support the proposal, has never expressed itself in favor in European or multilateral fora. This issue can only be at the center of the discussions at the ministerial summit of the World Trade Organization to be held in Geneva from 30 November to 3 December ». And finally: “Furthermore, the appeal to governments, including the United States and European Union countries, to use all legal and political tools to require pharmaceutical companies to share data, know-how and technology with the initiatives of the WHO COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and Hub for mRNA technology transfer in South Africa ».