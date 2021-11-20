Pfizer anti covid pill “It will be free”. The announcement

The US pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that the US government has purchased 10 million courses of treatment for its candidate al oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19 (PAXLOVID).

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will receive $ 5.29 billion from the US government and treatment cycles will be delivered starting at the end of the year and into 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to approve the drug.

President Joe Biden assures that his administration “is making all necessary preparations to ensure that these treatments are easily accessible and free”.

In a statement, Biden suggests that delivery of the antiviral will begin “at the end of this year”.

The development by Pfizer of an antiviral pill against Covid, which could “drastically reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths”, is “positive and promising news”. That “could prove to be another important tool in our arsenal to accelerate the exit from the pandemic”.

However, the president said, “i vaccines remain our strongest tool: with the authorization of children between the ages of 5 and 11, 95% of Americans could be vaccinated ”. “My message – he said – continues to be, vaccinate yourselves. Vaccines are safe, free and readily available. Don’t wait “.

Naturally, the stipulation of advance purchase agreements with several other countries and the initiation of bilateral contacts in about 100 countries around the world makes it possible to hope that the product can be semi-free even outside the US.

In collaboration with Adnkronos