Pfizer, anti Covid pill works: that’s what it’s for

There pill experimental anti Covid produced by Pfizer “ is 89% effective “. According to reports from the American pharmaceutical giant, the drug would be able to considerably reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in patients treated in the three days following the infection. The test data will be transmitted” as soon as possible “to the US Food and Drug Administration for therapeutic treatment authorization. The pill will be marketed under the name Paxlovid.

The test results

As Corriere.it points out, at the moment, the results of the tests are known only to professionals. However, it leaked from the company that an independent team of experts, deputy to the monitoring of the drug trial, decreed the suspension of treatment well in advance of the estimated times. The effectiveness of the anti Covid drug would have been such as not to require further investigations. According to what is learned from company sources, Pfizer’s anti Covid pill reduces the risk of hospitalization and mortality in patients treated immediately after the infection by 89%. A result that far exceeds the effectiveness of the pill manufactured by Merck-MSD, already available in the UK.

How the treatment works

The treatment involves taking the Pfizer pill in combination with a proven antiviral, Ritonavir. The “mix” – three pills, in total – must be administered twice a day no later than the first three days after the infection. At the moment, the drug has a demonstrated efficacy only in patients who have ascertained positivity in the 72 hours following the onset of symptoms.

When will the pilolla be marketed

The pill may be available as early as the next few months but the timing, and the possible methods of sale, will be defined only after the approval of the US Food and Drugs Administration. According to reports from the New York Times, the United States government would have agreed with the pharmaceutical company for the supply 1.7 million doses with an “extra” option of 3.3 million. The costs of the operation are not yet known.

What are the agreements with Italy