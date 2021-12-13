Business

Pfizer Bets On Promising Arena Drug With $ 6.7 Billion Deal From Reuters

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

2/2

© Reuters. The headquarters of the Bank of England in London. REUTERS / Tom Nicholson

2/2

(Reuters) – Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 announced plans to purchase drug developer Arena Pharmaceuticals for $ 6.7 billion in cash to add a promising drug candidate for stomach and bowel disease to its portfolio.

The offering, at $ 100 per share, is double Arena’s last closing price, whose shares jumped 92% to $ 95.90 in premarket trading.

The offer for Arena is only the latest in chronological order for Pfizer, which has sought to expand its pipeline of drugs this year. The company acquired the immuno-oncology firm Trillium Therapeutics last month for approximately $ 2.22 billion to bolster its arsenal of blood cancer treatments.

Arena is developing various gastroenterological, dermatological and cardiological treatments. The pharmaceutical company’s flagship product candidate, etrasimod, is being tested in an advanced-stage study in ulcerative colitis, and in a mid-to-late-stage study of Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel diseases that cause stroke ulcers. digestive.

(Translated by Luca Fratangelo in the editorial office in Gdańsk, in the editorial office in Milan Andrea Mandalà, luca.fratangelo@thomsonreuters.com, +48587696613)

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Pfizer and Moderna make over $ 1,000 per second

4 weeks ago

More expensive car inspection: from 2 November it increases by 18%

November 2, 2021

CNH Industrial: Iveco is listed

November 11, 2021

Richemont sells Ynap. Enter Farfetch, new members expected – Corriere.it

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button