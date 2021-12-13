Pfizer Bets On Promising Arena Drug With $ 6.7 Billion Deal From Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. The headquarters of the Bank of England in London. REUTERS / Tom Nicholson



2/2

(Reuters) – Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 announced plans to purchase drug developer Arena Pharmaceuticals for $ 6.7 billion in cash to add a promising drug candidate for stomach and bowel disease to its portfolio.

The offering, at $ 100 per share, is double Arena’s last closing price, whose shares jumped 92% to $ 95.90 in premarket trading.

The offer for Arena is only the latest in chronological order for Pfizer, which has sought to expand its pipeline of drugs this year. The company acquired the immuno-oncology firm Trillium Therapeutics last month for approximately $ 2.22 billion to bolster its arsenal of blood cancer treatments.

Arena is developing various gastroenterological, dermatological and cardiological treatments. The pharmaceutical company’s flagship product candidate, etrasimod, is being tested in an advanced-stage study in ulcerative colitis, and in a mid-to-late-stage study of Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel diseases that cause stroke ulcers. digestive.

(Translated by Luca Fratangelo in the editorial office in Gdańsk, in the editorial office in Milan Andrea Mandalà, luca.fratangelo@thomsonreuters.com, +48587696613)