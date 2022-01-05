Pfizer booster vs. Omicron 37% effective. The Canadian study that could invalidate the authorizations of the FDA and EMA – Covid Emergency

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated

A study published in preprint, conducted in Canada and also financed by the government, shows that the effectiveness of the “booster” of an mRNA vaccine, the only one that is possible in Italy, against Omicron is 37% (95% CI , 19-50%).





Not only that: “Two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to protect against Omicron infection.”, The authors write in their conclusions.

The study tries to understand what are the reasons for this surge in infections with the omicron variant, despite the massive vaccination campaign. If confirmed, 37% protection invalidates both FDA and EMA authorization.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in 2020 that it would only give its approval to vaccines against SARS-Cov-2 “that have been shown to prevent the disease or alleviate its symptoms in at least 50% of the people they are on. been tested. “

The EMA has adopted the same conditions. “Manufacturers will also have an obligation to continue to monitor the effects of immunizations over time.”

Therefore, the authorizations can be withdrawn if this condition (an effectiveness of less than 50%) is no longer confirmed during the monitoring.

The news bounces on social media as the study, conducted on 3 statistically relevant samples, proves that the effectiveness of Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna with the omicron variant does not exceed 37% of “protection”.