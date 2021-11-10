“Pfizer CEO has been arrested”: fake news about Albert Bourla and falsification of vaccine data

There is news of the alleged arrest by the FBI of Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, on suspicion of fraud for the Comirnaty vaccine. Amateur sites like Ogginotizie.eu titling Good always wins over evil – Pfizer CEO has been arrested, but also from several Facebook posts, attributing a link to the so-called Pfizergate and the recent article of British Medical Journal (BMJ). This is a hoax.

For those in a hurry

A completely anonymous Canadian amateur site claims to have contacted an alleged FBI agent with information about a phantom arrest of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

There are no documents proving the arrest or legal action against him.

On the same day of the alleged arrest, Albert Bourla continued his public meetings and speeches smoothly.

Analyses

We report part of the article published by Ogginotizie.eu:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was arrested at his home in the affluent suburb of Scarsdale, New York on Friday morning by the FBI and charged with multiple counts of fraud. Bourla is being held pending a bail hearing. Federal agents are executing a search warrant on his home and many other properties he owns across the country. Albert Bourla faces fraud charges for his role in deceiving customers about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 “vaccine”. Pfizer is accused of falsifying data and paying large bribes. According to an FBI agent who spoke to the Conservative Beaver, Pfizer lied about the effectiveness of vaccines and misled customers about the serious side effects the vaccines can produce. Pfizer is accused of paying governments and mainstream media to remain silent.

Here, however, is one of the Facebook posts that spread the alleged news:

PFIZER CEO ARRESTED Albert Bourla faces fraud charges for his role IN DECEIVING CUSTOMERS ABOUT THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE “VAC. CINO “COVID-19. Pfizer is accused of falsifying data and paying big TANGENTI. According to an FBI agent who spoke to Conservative Beaver, PFIZER LIE ABOUT THE EFFECTIVENESS OF VAC CINI AND DECEIVED CUSTOMERS ABOUT THE SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS VACCINES CAN PRODUCE. PFIZER IS ACCUSED OF PAYING GOVERNMENTS AND MAINSTREAM MEDIA TO REMAIN SILENT. Albert Bourla was already in trouble after Pfizer and a research partner were revealed, “FALSIFIED DATA, patients not blinded, employed inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to track adverse events.” Whistleblower Brook Jackson was fired due to his attempts to stop the fraud that had been committed, BMJ reported. In October, Project Veritas released a series of leaks dubbed “PfizerLeaks”. In the video, another Pfizer whistleblower reveals how the company uses aborted fetal cells in the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer has tried to keep this fact hidden from the public.

The source: the “Conservative Beaver”

The site article Ogginotizie.eu turns out to be a translation of the piece published on November 5, 2021 by the Canadian amateur site Conservativebeaver.com (the “Conservative Beaver”), completely anonymous.

The Canadian site is a container of fake and conspiracy news. An example is the hoax (treated by the colleagues of UseToday) of internment camps for unvaccinated people in the United States, news that even President Joe Biden would announce.

The evidence of the “Conservative Beaver”

None.

According to the author of the article of the Canadian site, citing an anonymous FBI agent as a source, the American authorities have imposed a press blackout. This would be enough to demonstrate how false the news spread is, since such an event – if real – would be covered by the American media of all kinds and any political orientation. It is unlikely that any American journalist will miss a news of global significance.

On the same day, November 5, 2021, Pfizer’s CEO was a live guest on the program Squawk Box of the TV channel CNBC.

Also on November 5, Bourla posted from his Twitter profile a thread on a new drug against Covid-19:

Our colleagues from PolitiFact they went further, looking for the name of Pfizer’s CEO in the databases of federal prison inmates, those in custody in Westchester County, where Scarsdale is located, and found no match on the PACER federal court records database.

Conclusions

Those who spread the hoax in Italy are relying on word of mouth and on an amateur site, completely anonymous, which does not bring any evidence to support what it reports. Instead, it appears that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla continued his activities smoothly on the day in which – according to the hoax – he was arrested.

