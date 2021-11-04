Business

Pfizer covid vaccine, laboratory accused of data falsification

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 107 1 minute read

Accusations of ‘data falsification’ and ‘delays in monitoring side effects’ for the Ventavia research group, commissioned by the multinational Pfizer to evaluate, for a small part, the effectiveness of its vaccine. To point the finger an article published in the British Medical Journal, written by investigative journalist Paul D Thacker, who on Twitter triggers the #Pfizergate. In the work of Ventavia, a Texan company specializing in clinical trials, there would have been many shortcomings also reported to the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) by a witness inside the company.

The main source of the BMJ article is a former Ventavia employee, Brook Jackson, who worked two weeks on Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine tests and who witnessed many ‘errors’, including labeling issues that compromised the ‘double-blind’ evaluation system.

Sources told BMJ that the Texan company employed inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III study. “The staff who conducted the quality checks were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of problems encountered,” says BMJ.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 107 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

2021 TV bonus, race for the scrapping incentive: this is how it works

4 days ago

Bologna, the digital passport of Prince Carlo and Federico Marchetti – Chronicle

4 days ago

Covid, Bill Gates invests in the Italian Reithera vaccine

14 hours ago

Cop26, Draghi at the first speech speaks to activists: «Forward together. But renewables are not enough: alternatives are needed “

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button