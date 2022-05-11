Pfizer did not disclose that its vaccine is unsafe “for pregnancy and breastfeeding”

On May 9, 2022, a screenshot of a text was published on Facebook which reads that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer would have declared that “their COVID vaccines” would not be “safe for pregnancy and breastfeeding after the government has forced thousands of pregnant women to have one ». The post also features an image of a document written in English which states that the Covid-19 mRna vaccine, such as the one produced by Pfizer, is not recommended for pregnant women and is not recommended for women who are breastfeeding.

This is fake news. In fact, the claim that Pfizer has declared its mRna vaccine against Covid-19 unsafe during pregnancy and breastfeeding is lacking in evidence.

Let’s move on to the image of the document in English present in the post. This is not a report from the US pharmaceutical company, but a document dated 8 December 2020 (here on pages 5 and 6), entitled “Regulation 174 Information For UK Healthcare Professionals”And produced by the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which provides industry professionals with guidelines for the use of the Pfizer vaccine.

As he explained toAssociated Press Chofamba Sithole, spokesman for the MHRA, the document in question dated 8 December 2020 “was our assessment at the time of the vaccine’s approval”. In fact, in the United Kingdom, the anti-Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer had been authorized for emergency use a few days earlier, that is on 2 December 2020. “Since then, the new data that have emerged (” real world “and non-clinical data that post-authorization) support up-to-date advice on vaccination for those who are pregnant and breastfeeding ”, clarified Sithole.

From December 2020 the document “Regulation 174 Information For UK Healthcare Professionals“Containing the guidelines for the Pfizer vaccine has been updated several times with the arrival of further data on the safety of vaccination. In the latest version (available here) it is no longer written that the Pfizer vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women and for breastfeeding women.

Always atAssociated Press, the spokesperson for the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, said more than 104,000 pregnant women in England and Scotland have received at least one dose of the vaccine and that “no concerns have been raised about the safety of the vaccines.” Sithole also added that to date “there is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccination during breastfeeding causes harm to nursing babies or affects the ability to breastfeed.”

The administration of the anti-Covid vaccine during pregnancy and lactation is currently also recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization), by the CDC (US Government Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and, as far as Italy is concerned , the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) and AIFA (Italian Medicines Agency).

