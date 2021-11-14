Pfizer-gate “fired for my complaint” / Ex Ventavia “false data, voluntary risks”

The rumors and testimonies on the so-called “Pfizer-gate”, Or rather the scandal that is sweeping the big-pharma of the Covid vaccine after the revelations of Brook Jackson, the now famous former employee of Ventavia (company that carried out the trials on behalf of the multinational). We were among the first to report the news coming from the USA here in Italy on the thunderous revelations made by the ex of Ventavia about alleged falsified data, undue delays in trials and potential errors not recognized during the first few months of Pfizer vaccine trials.

Today Jackson herself is interviewed exclusively by “Fatto Quotidiano” bringing new rumors and revelations on what really happened in the first months of the anti-Covid vaccine, according to whistleblower among the most famous in America (second only to Facebook accuser Frances Haugen): “What I saw and decided to report, even though I worked for them for a few weeks, is attributable to repeated, daily misconduct. Pfizer was interested in Ventavia to enlist, as quickly as possible, the largest number of participants in the trial. Ventavia was determined to remain one of Pfizer’s preferred partners“.

“PFIZER-GATE, THIS IS WHAT WAS NOT”

Fired on the spot for his complaints, is the further accusation made by Brook Jackson from the columns of the “Fact”: “The company I had only been working for two weeks fired me. So, in the trunk. It was a Friday, but I was working from home because my son was sick. I spent all morning answering emails, after a few hours the computer asks me to re-enter my password, because I was disconnected. I tried several times, but the answer was always, the password is incorrect. I realized that my account had been deactivated and that I had probably lost my job. In the afternoon, Ventavia called me and fired me because it did not ‘fit’ the position for which it had hired me just a few weeks earlier“. According to the accuser of Ventavia-Pfizer, her company received part of its remuneration on the basis of the number of patients enrolled: “the more people enrolled in the trial, the more Ventavia earned. Let’s say that quantity and speed do not match with clinical trials… », Jackson groans again. Lastly, perhaps the most disturbing words of the entire mass of testimonies released today to the “Fact” but in recent days to the most authoritative US newspapers: “THE data were falsified, there were delays in monitoring side effects, inadequately trained vaccinators were employed, and quality control staff were overwhelmed by the volume of problems encountered. THE one thousand volunteers were exposed to unreasonable risks, due for example to inconsistencies in the labeling of the vaccine for the group of treated subjects and for the placebo group, or to poor storage of the serum due to the temperature range to which the vials were subjected“.

