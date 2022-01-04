Pfizer is not there and skips the booster dose, a young Vibonese in danger of not being able to reach school by bus

There green certification will expire in a handful of days but without the booster dose (i.e. the booster dose) it will not be possible to access the buses to reach the school. It is the case of a student from Vibonese which, due to the Pfizer vaccine shortage, has not yet succeeded to get the third dose additional: «We went – explain the parents – in three different vaccination hubs in the province but we always went back without administration because the serum available was only the Moderna ».

The Pfizer shortage and the return to class

In particular, both in Ricadi, as in Vibo Valentia and Tropea, it was not possible to inoculate Pfizer since the relative centers would currently lack it: “We have been told – they add – that the very few doses available are set aside for the pediatric range. Like this very young people aged 16-17 remain uncovered. For our part – they are keen to clarify – there is no willingness to point the finger at the Asp of Vibo, nor against the health management, rather highlight a problem waiting for timely solutions, before the students return to the classroom ».

The super green pass to access public transport

The question has been raised also from schools: “As parents we have been informed that some institutes have already reported the expiry of the green pass for several students and the impossibility of dose booster due to Pfizer vaccine deficiency. Reassuring words have come from the provincial health authority of Vibo, namely that the doses will arrive again and we hope this is actually the case “. On the part of the family there is maximum openness and understanding: «We want to know how to move. We know that the problem concerns not only isolated cases of children struggling with the need to exhibit the super green pass on public transport, but also various territories outside the provincial borders. To date – they conclude – who is not positive at Covid-19 he is not put in the conditions to carry out the third dose “.

The version of the Vibo Asp

The version of the Asp Commissioner is clear, Maria Pompea Bernardi: «Pfizer – specifies the manager – it usually arrives on Wednesday and wears out quickly ». Timing, in Bernardi’s opinion, plays a fundamental role: “If you go to the sports halls on Thursday there are no problems, above all – specifies – upon reservation “.

A situation in any case not at all optimal and that shows all the limits of a system gone haywire also at the national level.

