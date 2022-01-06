Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson? Here are all the anti-Covid vaccines recommended for the “extremely vulnerable” categories

Which vaccine to choose between Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson? The Covid-19 vaccine plan (updated to 23 April 2021) indicates the categories at risk, “extremely vulnerable people”, for which “the use of Covid mRNA vaccines“(And therefore Pfizer and Moderna) and not vaccines AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. A long list of pathologies for which the Pfizer vaccine is the most recommended. Some patients are better off not giving others.

The “extremely vulnerable” category.

In the subjects identified in the category extremely vulnerable, due to immunodeficiency conditions, primary or secondary to pharmacological treatments or to concomitant pathology, which considerably increases the risk of developing fatal forms of Covid-19, the indication for a preferential use of messenger RNA vaccines is confirmed (Moderna and Pfitzer).

Severely disabled and their caregivers, obese, diabetic, hypertensive and people suffering from neurological or respiratory diseases. These are some of the groups that will be able to have priority access to the anti Covid vaccine according to the new Plan presented in State-Regions Conference. The new version of the document, in addition to confirming the priority for over 80, school and law enforcement personnel, identifies five categories among the subjects to be vaccinated as a priority, defined on the basis of age and pre-existing health conditions.

There Category 1 includes subject to “high fragility”, or “extremely vulnerable people with severe disabilities”, who “have a particularly high risk of developing severe or fatal forms”.

A broad category in which they are included: severely disabled according to law 104/1992 and their cohabiting family members and caregivers; people suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, advanced heart failure, neurological diseases (such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, infantile cerebral palsy), cystic fibrosis, liver cirrhosis, severe autoimmune diseases or primary immunodeficiencies. And, again for all subjects being treated with biological drugs or immunosuppressive therapies, for those on dialysis and for those with type 1 diabetes and for those with type 2 diabetes in severe form or with complications. Also included are patients who have had stroke or ischemia that has compromised their neurological and cognitive autonomy, patients with advanced malignancy, thalassemics, those with Down’s Syndrome, AIDS, severe obesity and those waiting or undergoing transplant. . In the case of extremely vulnerable minors who cannot be vaccinated, “their parents, tutors or custodians must be vaccinated”.

There Category 2 it concerns people aged between 70 and 79 years, and «is defined instead on the basis of the personal data criterion, as this variable assumes a preponderant role in the assessment of the risk factors of mortality associated with Covid-19. In fact, in this age group the lethality rate of those who come to be infected is 10% ».

In the Category 3 fall the people aged between 60 and 69 years and, in this case, the «priority is still defined on the basis of the personal data criterion. In this age group the lethality rate among the infected is 3% ».

In the Category 4 they fall instead people under 60 with comorbidities but “without the connotation of gravity reported for extremely vulnerable people”. In large part, the types of diseases considered are the same as those assumed for extremely vulnerable people, “but the level of severity considered is lower”. It includes: respiratory, cardiovascular, neurological diseases, hypertension, diabetes, HIV, renal, autoimmune, hepatic, cerebrovascular diseases, tumors.

Finally, in the Category 5 the rest of the population of age under 60 without any particular health conditions. Regardless of age and frailty conditions, priority remains confirmed for the categories that have already started vaccination in recent weeks: school staff, universities, armed forces, police, public aid, prisons and residential communities, such as social facilities. – health or religious.

