“Pfizer Monopoly”. The creators of Sputnik V thus mock the EU on Twitter – Covid Emergency

Through his Twitter account, Sputnik V, he stressed that the European Union’s protection against Covid-19 is threatened because the effectiveness of the vaccine developed by the multinational drug company Pfizer drops to 30% after six months of applying the vaccine.





In fact, in practically all of Europe, the infections return to rise.

In this regard, the Russian vaccine manufacturer highlights the need for a portfolio of different vaccine technologies and heterologous boosters by non-mRNA vaccines to prolong the immune response and protect against new mutations such as Omicron.

What can Europe learn from Argentina? Delta surge in EU highlights need for portfolio of different vaccine technologies and heterologous boosters by non-mRNA vaccines to prolong immune response and protect from new mutations, including #Omicron pic.twitter.com/9Pdizfff39 – Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 3, 2021

To prove this, argues Sputnik V, there is Argentina where the profitable use of Sputnik V was fundamental to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases by 35 times less in just four months.

On Monday, the creators of the Sputnik V vaccine announced that it is “unlikely” that a modification of the vaccine will be required, as both the Sputnik V and the single-dose version Sputnik Light are able to “neutralize” the new variant of the coronavirus called Omicron. since according to them the Russian vaccines have been shown to have “great efficacy against other mutations”.

However, in case a modified version of Sputnik needs to be marketed, it could be available in 45 days, reports the EFE agency.