Pfizer, new upward revision for the proceeds guaranteed by the Covid vaccine. Revenues of 36 billion in 2021 alone

The US pharmaceutical group Pfizer has more than doubled its estimates on guaranteed revenues from the sale of vaccines against Covid. Pfizer, together with allto German BioNtech, developed the first vaccine against the disease. The drug was also the first to be used for use on children and for the third booster. The company expects to cash out this year 36 billion dollars (31 billion euros) and another 29 billion in 2022. It is the second upward revision since the beginning of the year. After the news the stock of the company gains almost 4%. Pfizer had estimated takings of 15 billion last February, then raised to 33 billion dollars last July. Now the new tweak. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, the vaccine guaranteed revenues of 13 billion dollars, against expectations for 11 billion.

Read Also Oxfam and Emergency: “With vaccines, profits boom for pharmaceutical companies that pay pennies in taxes. Governments intervene “

In light of these new estimates, Pfizer has also updated its full-year revenue forecasts which now stand between $ 81 billion and $ 82 billion, 4 billion more than previous valuations. They are therefore expected earnings of between $ 4.13 and $ 4.18 per share compared to a previous estimate of 3.95 and 4.05. The market share of the Pfizer vaccine is constantly growing. In Europe, after the abandonment of the competing vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish Astazeneca, Pfizer’s share has risen from 70 to 80% while in the United States it has risen from 56 to 74%.

Read Also Pfizer and gold vials, 2021 vaccine revenue estimates raised from $ 15 billion to $ 26 billion. 85% of the doses to rich countries

Pfizer was accused of keeping high vaccine prices even in the poorest countries where the path of immunization against the pandemic is proceeding slowly. Almost 90% of the vaccines produced were sold to rich countries that could pay higher prices for vials. Like the other producers, the group has always opposed the patent liberalization (as advocated by the World Health Organization, ed) on the drug claiming to be able to ensure the necessary doses. The vaccine was also developed thanks to 440 million euros of public aid received by BioNtech from the German government to which were added a hundred million provided by the European Investment Bank.