Pfizer or Moderna? Study determines which of the two vaccines has longer-lasting antibodies against Covid

Make mRNA vaccines it’s like making a car, with an assembly line and many steps. Each step should lead to the next and flow seamlessly to make the final product.

The manufacture of the Covid mRNA vaccine begins with the production of the “messenger RNA”, the instructions that tell our cells to make the spike proteins of the coronavirus. mRNA is produced in reactor vessels, where protein enzymes follow a DNA template and copy that DNA sequence as RNA.

This has made the Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna vaccines preferred by governments around the world, due to their effectiveness. Both injections are considered in the immunization plan of the Ministry of Health (Minsal).

Photo: Reuters

But two years after the pandemic and with more data on the application of vaccines, there is already more precise information on their effectiveness and efficiency.

Now, a study conducted by the University of Virginia School of Medicine in the US and published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Immunology determined which of the two messenger mRA vaccines on the market they lose their antibodies more quickly.

The investigation concluded that the antibodies generated by Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine increase more slowly and decrease more quickly than those generated by Moderna’s.

The study also finds that older recipients of the Pfizer vaccine generated fewer antibodies than younger people, but this was not the case for Moderna, where age did not appear to be a factor.

According to a university statement, the researchers determined that both vaccines generated similar maximum levels of antibodies that fight Covid. This result contradicts an earlier report from the same group that showed that antibodies were higher after Moderna, but said the discrepancy can likely be explained by the faster rate at which Pfizer’s antibodies decline.

Therefore, they noted that it will be important for future research to carefully consider the time frame from vaccination when assessing maximal antibody response.

Photo: Reuters

“It’s not surprising that antibody levels drop after vaccination,” said Behnam Keshavarz, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. “But it caught our attention. how quickly antibodies fell after mRNA vaccinesparticularly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.”

Keshavarz and colleagues tracked post-vaccination antibody levels in 234 employees of the university itself for 10 months. In total, 114 had received the Pfizer vaccine and another 114 had received the Moderna vaccine, while six had received the Johnson & Johnson only vaccine.

From one week to 20 days after the second dose, recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines had antibody levels that were about 50 times higher than those observed in receptors of Johnson & Johnson. Shortly thereafter, Pfizer and Moderna’s antibodies began to decline. But the drop was more pronounced for Pfizer.

After six months, Pfizer vaccine recipients had lower antibody levels than Moderna recipients and patients who had been hospitalized with severe Covid-19 six months earlier.

According to the university article, Patients suffering from severe Covid are believed to generate more antibodies than people recovering from mild cases.

Behnam Keshavarz is an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Dr. Jeffrey Wilson was the lead author of the research. Photo: UVA

The scientists noted that while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are similar, there are differences in their formulations and the amount of mRNA they contain. This could explain the differences in antibody responses generated by. The time between doses could also be an important factor.

Although the article could be interpreted as Moderna’s vaccine is better than Pfizer’s, The researchers noted that it was important to understand that antibody levels are a relatively rudimentary tool for evaluating the efficacy of vaccines; doctors are not even sure that there is a direct correlation between the level of antibodies and protection against Covid-19. Antibody levels naturally decline, either after vaccination or illness, but the immune system “remembers” how to make the necessary antibodies when it comes up against the virus again.

Time has already told the most important story: the three vaccines examined in the UVA study they performed remarkably well in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Nevertheless, understanding how antibody levels decline can help doctors and legislators to assess when booster shots are needed and who should get them.

For example, the study found that older recipients of the Pfizer vaccine generated fewer antibodies than younger recipients. This was true in the first three weeks and was confirmed four to six months later. But this was not the case for Moderna beneficiaries, for whom age did not appear to have a significant effect. This raises the possibility that booster shots may be more beneficial to older Pfizer beneficiaries than older Moderna beneficiaries.although this idea would need further study.

The researchers also noted that there was a tendency for men to generate fewer antibodies than womenbut, contrary to a previous report, this was ultimately found to be statistically insignificant.

Photo: Reuters

The scientists pointed out that It is not yet clear whether the increased antibody response generated by the Moderna vaccine translates into better protection in the real world.. But the study, they said, may help explain emerging differences in Covid-19 infection rates observed among recipients of the different vaccines.

“Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have been shown to be very effective in protecting against serious disease, but our study builds on others that have shown some subtle differences in outcomes that favor Moderna,” Dr. Jeffrey Wilson said in the statement. , lead author of the research “This could be particularly true in higher-risk populations, such as older subjects or those who have conditions with suppressed immune systems.”