Pfizer “paid the experts.” Covid and vaccines, the accusation that can rewrite history – Libero Quotidiano

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer would have played dirty on the anti-Covid vaccine. In particular, it would have contributed to discredit Astrazeneca, another vaccine against the virus, much cheaper, but has not had the same luck as the other drugs. According to a preview of the Channel 4 episode, published by the tabloid Daily Mail and cited by Everyday occurrence, the American company has been accused of having paid by experts to cast a shadow over the British vaccine.

The reference would be to some speakers at a seminar, which was held in Canada last year. In fact, they claimed that the Astrazeneca product, in addition to not being effective on immunosuppressed people, it can lead to tumors. Another topic at the center of the English press is now also the difference in treatment reserved by Pfizer to the various countries of the world. As admitted by the CEO Albert Bourlain fact, the company has applied different prices depending on the type of country. This meant that vaccines came in abundance practically only in the richest ones.

The Financial Times interviewed Strive Masiyiwa, who coordinates the African Union vaccination team. The latter explained how Pfizer behaved with him. In particular, he said that at the end of 2020 he had agreed to deliver 2 million doses for healthcare workers. The negotiation, however, was postponed from month to month: “They kept telling me: next week. So we arrived in April.” After learning of the contract signed with Europe, however, the coordinator made himself heard, urgently asking the reasons for the continuous postponement. In the end, writes the Done, “the African Union is due content with the doses given away by the Biden Administration“.

