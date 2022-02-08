Pfizer profits and revenues doubled. In 2022, another 32 billion are expected from the Covid vaccine and 22 billion from the pill against the virus

US pharmaceutical group Pfizer closed 2021 with profits of $ 3.9 billion (1.6 billion in 2020) and revenues almost doubled to 81.2 billion. Earnings for the fourth quarter alone amounted to approximately $ 600 million, below analysts’ expectations. This explains the decline in the stock on the stock exchange in the pre-market. The decisive boost from the anti Covid vaccines which guaranteed revenues of 42.6 billion against the 6.5 billion in 2020. The vaccine was developed together with the German BioNtech also benefiting from substantial public aid especially in the initial, more risky, phases of drug development. Pfizer BioNtech vaccine is currently dominant on the market, in Europe it has a share of about 80%, in the United States of 70%.

Only in the fourth quarter revenues more than doubled from 11.6 to 23.8 billion dollars. Given the latter slightly lower than forecasts (24.1 billion). Looking forward to 2022 Pfizer expects to gross $ 32 billion since Covid vaccine and $ 22 billion from the pill to cure the virus itself. Although the group is sailing at full speed, last week it announced that at its site in Catania (specialized in antibiotics and not involved in the production of drugs for Covid) there will be 130 layoffs.