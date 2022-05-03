Pfizer reveals what its benefits have been after manufacturing the anticovid vaccine

The American laboratory Pfizer obtained an attributed net profit of 7,864 million dollars (7,475 million euros) in the first quarter of 2022, which represents an increase of 61.2% compared to the same period of 2021, thanks to sales of the covid-19 vaccine.

In this sense, the pharmaceutical multinational increased its income by 76.8% between January and March, up to 25,661 million dollars (24,393 million euros), including an increase of 205% in sales of vaccines, up to 14,941 million dollars ( 14,202 million euros), of which 13,227 million dollars (12,573 million euros) corresponded to sales of ‘Comirnaty’, the vaccine against covid-19.

Likewise, Pfizer indicated that hospital business sales increased by 69.2%, to 3,191 million dollars (3,033 million euros) and 4% in the oncology area, to 2,967 million dollars (2,820 million euros); while internal medicine revenues decreased by 6%, to 2,440 million dollars (2,319 million euros), and those of rare diseases grew 17%, to 963 million dollars (915 million euros).

For the year as a whole, the laboratory expects to reach a revenue figure of between 98,000 and 102,000 million dollars (93,157 and 96,959 million euros), including sales of 32,000 million dollars (30,418 million euros) from ‘Comirnaty’.

Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer, highlighted that the company is on track to meet its commitment to deliver at least 2 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022, including at least 1 billion doses this year. .

The senior vice president and global medical director of Pfizer vaccines, Luis Jodar, revealed that one of the possible “future scenarios” of the pandemic would be a situation “between endemic and epidemic”, where the Omicron variant “continues to evolve” and they are necessary booster doses in all age groups once a year.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) doses being prepared by gloved medical worker with syringe – Photo: Getty Images

“We may see a situation between endemic and epidemic in which Ómicron evolves, each time in a different way, and all age groups need booster doses every so often, for example, a year.” They would be booster doses “adapted” to the variant, “until a universal vaccine that is impervious to mutations is achieved,” Jodar said.

This is how this spokesman expressed himself during the V Seminar for journalists organized by Pfizer in collaboration with the National Association of Health Informants (ANIS). During it, Ángel Gil, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid, insisted on the importance of reinforcing epidemiological surveillance to control covid-19 in these future scenarios.

“As long as we continue in an epidemic situation with a moderate evolution, we will have to reinforce epidemiological surveillance throughout the world. We have to dedicate more resources to it”, claimed the expert.

On the other hand, Dr. Federico Martinón, head of the Pediatric Service of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, asked to look at the evolution of this and other pathogens not only in humans, but also in animal species, emphasizing the ‘One Health’ concept.

“The virus will evolve, because it is its nature, but we don’t know how it will do so. Until now, the speed and expected mutation rate have been met. It will depend on whether it loses virulence and also on whether it does not make more radical leaps in that genetic evolution, or whether it finds other species with an unexpected leap,” said Martinón.

In his opinion, the “good news” is that the new vaccine development platforms have the ability to “adapt to changes.” “The reason for optimism is that we can adapt to the changes that may occur”, which will require more reliable surveillance that better represents what is happening, ”he concluded.