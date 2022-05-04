The deal allows other companies to produce Pfizer’s drug. Photo: DON EMMERT

The American laboratory Pfizer invoiced US $25.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 77% over the same period last year, largely thanks to sales of its vaccine for covid-19.

The firm also maintained the sales forecast for its pill against covid-19, Paxlovid, for US $22,000 million in the year. This antiviral had been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for patients with less severe forms of covid-19 and "with a higher risk of hospitalization."

However, Pfizer revised down its full-year profit estimate, mainly due to a change in accounting standards.

The SEC, the US stock market regulator, requires pharmaceutical groups to include certain expenses, particularly research and development, in their financial projections.

Pfizer expects annual earnings per share to be between $6.25 and $6.45, down from the previous range of $6.35 to $6.55. In contrast, the annual billing forecast remains between US $98,000 and US $102,000 million.

Comarty’s vaccine against covid-19 should represent sales of 32,000 million dollars.

Between January and March, the group’s net profit reached US $7.9 billion. Excluding one-off items, earnings per share were $1.62, above market expectations.

“We continue to provide Comarty to the world, a crucial tool to help patients and societies avoid the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

“We are on track to meet our commitment to deliver at least 2 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries between 2021 and 2022, including at least 1 billion this year,” he added.

