Pfizer says its COVID-19 pills are very effective

Paxlovid, a coronavirus drug developed by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has shown very promising results in preventing severe forms of COVID-19 among people at risk such as the elderly or individuals with other diseases. The best effects were obtained by administering the treatment undergone after the first symptoms appeared, the company explained in a statement summarizing the results of the clinical tests.

The very positive results prompted an independent commission overseeing the trial to recommend early termination of the tests, so Pfizer could submit a request to drug regulators as soon as possible to approve the new drug.

The drug, which comes in tablet form, could help curb the effects of the pandemic, along with vaccines that have so far been instrumental in reducing severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

With the emergence of the current coronavirus, like many other pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer had also launched studies and experiments to find an antiviral drug to keep the virus under control by reducing the risks that an infection entails for our body. He had dusted off some old projects started during the SARS epidemic, whose coronavirus has several things in common with the current one, and which were then abandoned when that disease was contained.

In 2003 Pfizer had started the development of a molecule capable of inhibiting the activity of the main protease (M.pro), an enzyme that has the task of breaking up viral proteins to make them functional. The project was then resumed in 2020, when the similarities between the SARS coronavirus and COVID-19 became clear. The trial was then started a year ago, followed by a clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug started between July and September, when the most contagious delta variant was spreading to different areas of the planet.

The test involved 1,200 adults between the United States and other countries, who received either Paxlovid or a substance that does nothing (placebo), after testing positive for the coronavirus. Participants weren’t vaccinated and had at least one trait that made them a risk taker: being elderly or having a disease such as diabetes.

In the group of volunteers who took Paxlovid within three days of symptom onset, the drug prevented severe COVID-19 in 89 percent of cases compared to the placebo control group. A very high percentage, which is reduced to 85 percent if we include the infected who had taken the drug four to five days after the onset of symptoms.

Volunteers who took Paxlovid reported mostly mild adverse effects, at a lower frequency than those reported by the placebo control group. This circumstance seems to indicate that the symptoms of COVID-19 are more troublesome than those possibly caused by the drug.

The treatment Pfizer pioneered consisted of taking 30 tablets in five days of Paxlovid and ritonavir, another antiviral drug developed long ago against HIV. According to the pharmaceutical company, taking this second medicine allows Paxlovid to stay active longer in the body leading to better results.

Even before the clinical trial results were released, the US government had initiated contacts to order a quantity of tablets useful for at least 1.7 million treatments, and with an option for an additional purchase of 3, 3 million treatments. The US government had done something similar with Merck (outside the US and Canada Merck Sharp Dome – MSD), which in early October announced positive results from clinical trials of molnupiravir, its own COVID-19 antiviral drug from little authorized in the UK.

According to several observers, Pfizer and Merck’s drugs have the potential to significantly reduce the risks associated with the coronavirus. Both drugs can be taken at home, without the need for medical assistance as in the case of therapies with monoclonal antibodies, which are not always effective in fighting the disease. The most economical and effective solution to prevent the effects of the coronavirus to date, however, remains the vaccine, for those who can receive it.