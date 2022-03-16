Pfizer seeks approval for fourth dose of COVID for seniors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to apply this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It would add a fourth dose to the regimen, which currently consists of a primary series of two injections, followed months later by a booster dose, in an effort to provide maximum protection to the population over 65 years of age that has been the most affected by the pandemic. .

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control must approve the request. The person who spoke about Pfizer’s upcoming clearance request spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to speak on record.

“We continue to collect and evaluate all available data and maintain an ongoing and open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves,” said Jerica Pitts, a spokeswoman for Pfizer.

Speaking to CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said: “Right now, the way we’ve seen it, a fourth booster is needed right now. The protection you get from the third party is good enough, actually pretty good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not as good against infections, but it doesn’t last long. But we’re just sending that data to the FDA and then we’ll see what experts outside of Pfizer will say.”