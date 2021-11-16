Pfizer sells the license to access the anti Covid pill

The crux – Pfizer will grant one sublicense for the pill to the non-profit organization. The association will receive the formula for the drug and can sell it for use in 95 poor countries, mainly in Africa and Asia, once regulators authorize the drug there. The same agreement was carried out with Merck for its antiviral pill, Molnupiravir, to be produced and sold cheaply in 105 countries. But countries like the Brazil, which has a very high number of pandemic deaths, as well as Cuba, Iraq, Libya and Jamaica, are not covered by the agreements and will likely have to buy the pills directly from Pfizer at higher prices than the generic manufacturers.

Another problem concerns the production of the pills which for the moment seems to be rather limited with the high risk of running out of supplies. The pill is needed in places where few people have yet had the opportunity to be vaccinated, and since it can be taken at home, it will be much easier to distribute than intravenous treatments.

The complaint of NGOs – As for the approach with the vaccine, the situation is getting even hotter. The company, as have other “competitors”, has shipped more than two billion doses globally, but has sent only 167 million to developing countries, which are home to around four billion people. It hasn’t given any manufacturer a license to make its vaccine, for which it is on track to generate $ 36 billion in revenue this year. A question also raised by a research by Oxfam and Emergency, members of the People’s Vaccine Alliance, based on data provided by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna. The companies producing the two most successful Covid vaccines are making profits of $ 65,000 per minute, or more than $ 1,000 per second. The same companies have sold most of the doses to rich countries: Pfizer and BionTech have delivered less than 1% of the doses produced to low-income countries, while Moderna 0.2%. Here 98% of the population has not yet completed the vaccination cycle.

The appeal – On the occasion of the summit of the World Trade Organization, Oxfam and Emergency therefore ask these pharmaceutical companies to immediately suspend intellectual property rights for Covid vaccines, tests and treatments, accepting the proposed derogation from the agreement Trips, which regulates precisely these rights, presented more than a year ago to the World Trade Organization. Over 100 countries, led by South Africa and India, with the support of the United States, joined the appeal, an initiative supported by more than 100 Nobel laureates, heads of state and government.