Pfizer sets how often to get vaccinated against COVID

The high percentage of the vaccinated population in our country has turned out to be fundamental in the fight against the coronavirus. In the case of our country, 93% of the population over 12 years of age have the complete guidelinewhile almost 25 million people have received the additional dose against COVID-19.

A fact that, together with the decrease in the number of infections and the accumulated incidence, has caused a favorable evolution of the epidemiological situation, in addition to the removal of all restrictions. The last of them, the wearing a mask indoors in the vast majority of establishments and spaces, where it becomes recommendablewith the exception of health centers, pharmacies and transport, both public and passenger.

Despite this, Pfizer insists on the need to continue with the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. The world medical director of vaccines of the American pharmaceutical company, louis jodar, has explained the reasons why it is necessary to continue with the vaccination. “It is possible that there will be a situation between endemic and epidemic, where Ómicron will evolve. All age groups need booster doses every so often, for example, a year“.

Some statements that he has made during the celebration of the V Seminar for journalists organized by Pfizer, and that he has made together with the National Association of Health Informants (ANIS). In this seminar, fuck has revealed what could be the solution to the annual vaccine. “They would be doses adapted to each variant, until we find a waterproof universal vaccine to each mutation.

It is not the first time that Pfizer has talked about the possibility of a fourth dose. Last March, the company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, explained the reason why that fourth dose is necessary. “There are many variants, and Ómicron has been the first that has been able to evade skillfully immune protection that we are providing”, Bourla mentioned to the television network ‘CBS‘.

On the other hand, the CEO of Pfizer also confirmed the intentions of the pharmaceutical company to manufacture a vaccine “that protects against omicron and all other variants” of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The goal, said Albert Bourla, is to create “something that can protect for at least a year.”

The fourth dose in Spain, for immunosuppressed

In Spain, the Ministry of Health authorized last January the administration of the fourth dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 for immunocompromisedthat is, for those people whose immune system is not capable of producing an adequate response to viruses and bacteria, and receiving treatment with immunosuppressive drugs. This decision affects about 120 thousand people in our country.

At the moment, the fourth dose will only be applied to this group of people. The Ministry of Health has not ruled on whether it will be necessary for the rest of the population.