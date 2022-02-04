Pfizer, staggering collections with vaccines but 130 layoffs arrive at the Catania site

The Pfizer pharmaceutical group presented a 130 redundancy plan to the unions Catania plant. “At the end of February, the contract will not be renewed for 50 employees of Ramstad, who in fact work for Pfizer in addition to the freezing of 60 other positions pending the arrival of a new machine after which the units will be reduced to 30” they made known Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl and Uiltec Uil, after a meeting with the company. The trade unions announced that “initiatives and mobilizations will start from today in view of the strike on March 4”. The Catania plant specializes in antibiotic production first-line parenteral for hospital use, penicillins and non-penicillins

The announcement of the redundancies comes while the group is grinding into billions in revenues and profits thanks to the vaccine against Covid, developed together with the German BioNtech, dominant on the market today. Drug for which the companies have received, in various forms, substantial public aid. During the year Pfizer has repeatedly revised upwards its estimates on revenues and profits thanks to the sale of vaccines. The data for the fourth quarter and for the whole of 2021 will be released on February 8th. In the first 9 months of 2021 the company registered revenues of 57 billion dollars (50 billion euros), the 91% more in the same period of 2020. The receipts from vaccines have risen from 4.5 to almost 29 billion dollars in one year. Over the past year, the company’s stock market value has grown by 51% to $ 295 billion.

“Pfizer cannot think of weakening the Catania plant – say the secretaries of the three trade unions, Jerry Magno, Giuseppe Coco and Alfio Avellino – they operate in the Etna plant professionalism of undisputed competence. The multinational, instead of starting a relaunch, decides to run strategic plants at a narrow gauge, depriving itself of highly qualified personnel “. Pfizer has communicated to the unions that for the next 3 years 26 million euros are allocated to the Catania plant, “a derisory figure – the unions underline – sufficient only for the maintenance of the plants”

The company states that the Sicilian site “will continue to be an integral part of Pfizer’s global production and supply network and in fact a modernization intervention has been planned, with an additional investment of 27 million euros in the next three years “ and “in anticipation of this investment, Pfizer has identified some necessary adjustments, also due to the decline in demand for production volumes of an injectable antibiotic, which will lead to a reduction in the workforce”. This was stated in a note by the pharmaceutical company. “As part of the usual business processes – underlines the multinational – Pfizer periodically re-evaluates the activities of its offices around the world in order to ensure continuity in the production of drugs according to high standards of efficiency and safety”.