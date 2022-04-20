Pfizer vaccine against COVID: what is lymphadenopathy, one of the three most worrying new side effects

Two years after the start of the pandemic, the world has already exceeded 500 million infected. and although coronavirus cases are slowly declining After the impact of the micron variant in December and January, there is concern these days about the appearance of new mutations of Covid-19.

In this context, vaccination against the virus is advancing, also slowly, and 65% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the serum against the coronavirus.

Globally, 11.47 billion doses have been administered, according to data from the OurWorldInData site. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the most widely used, with 183 countries administering it, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech, which is used by 158 nations, according to data from Statista.

Lymphadenopathy: the side effect of Pfizer

Lymphadenopathy (or inflammation of the lymph nodes) and pyrexia (feverish state), are the most repeated side effects after the third dose of the Covid vaccines.

According to data from the 14th Pharmacovigilance Report on COVID-19 Vaccines in Spain, it informs citizens about the main side effects that people who have been vaccinated with the third line of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine (Comirnaty and Spikevax) suffer the most.

In the case of modern pyrexia is the most repeated symptom after the third puncture with 34% of the cases studied. On the other hand, among the study population vaccinated with Pfizer, the most repeated effect is lymphadenopathy. The definition of this symptom is disease or inflammation of the lymph nodes, the most visible are in the armpits, groin and neck.

General disorders like fever or malaise are the most frequently reported, followed by the nervous system disorders (mainly headaches, syncope and dizziness) and the musculoskeletal system (myalgia and arthralgia). Most often, they disappear within 48 hours of receiving the vaccine.

Other side effects after the third dose of Pfizer

After lymphadenopathy, the most reported adverse reactions after the third injection of the Pfizer vaccine are:

-Pyrexia (20%)

-Headache (10%)

-Myalgia (8%)

-Discomfort (7%)

-Fatigue (6%)

-Pain in the vaccination area (4%)

-Chills (4%)

-Arthralgia (3%)

-Axillary Pain (3%)

Side effects after the third dose of Moderna

On the other hand, apart from fever or pyrexia, the most frequent symptoms recorded in the study after the third dose of the Moderna vaccine are:

-Headache (18%)

-Lymphadenopathy (16%)

-Myalgia (12%)

-Discomfort (9%

-Pain in the vaccination area (9%)

-Nausea (8%)

-Fatigue (8%)

-Arthralgia (7%)

-Chills (6%)