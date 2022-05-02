Pfizer withdraws drug due to pressure because it causes cancer?

As is often the case, health news runs fast. Some of you have written to QuiFinanza to have clarifications regarding a drug withdrawn by Pfizer because it is potentially dangerous. As always, let’s try to clarify and reassure the Italians.

Let’s start by saying that the news is true: it was Pfizer itself who published a press release on the matter on April 22nd. But it must be said right away that the drug in question is currently only sold on the American markettherefore in Italy it is not administered (in Italy instead it is now possible to find the antiviral drug against Covid for free in the pharmacy, find all the info here).

The drug withdrawn by Pfizer and what risks

It is a Pfizer’s voluntary recall of its drug Accupril. Accupril is indicated for the treatment ofhypertension, to lower blood pressure. Accupril is also indicated in the management of heart failure as an adjunct therapy when added to conventional therapy which includes for example diuretics and other drugs.

Accupril has had an established safety profile for over 30 years. To date, the company is not aware of any adverse event reports that have been deemed related to this recall, which is why it believes the product’s benefit / risk profile remains positive based on currently available data.

Withdrawal relates solely to 5 lots of Accupril tablets, due to the presence of a substance that could be dangerous if taken over certain dosages: this is the nitrosamine.

This substance is common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. All of these foods are exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities – writes Pfizer – can increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed above acceptable levels for long periods of time.

Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased risk of cancer in humans, “there is no immediate risk for patients taking this drug,” Pfizer writes. talked about the hoax of the carcinogen contained in the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine).

The lots withdrawn from the US market

The retired product batches were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico from December 2019 to April 2022.

Accupril (Quinapril HCl tablets), 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg:

071-0530-23 DR9639 March 31, 2023 10 mg 1 x 90 0071-0532-23 DX8682 March 31, 2023 20 mg 1 x 90 DG1188 March 31, 2023 20 mg 1 x 90 0071-0535-23 DX6031 March 31, 2023 40 mg 1 x 90 CK6260 March 31, 2023 40 mg 1 x 90

Patients taking this product should consult with their doctor or pharmacy to change their therapy if they have the affected batches at home.

Patients with the affected product should contact 888-345-0481 (Mon-Fri 8:00 – 17:00) for instructions on how to return the product for a refund. Again, we reiterate that this only concerns the American market, so unless you have purchased this drug in the US or are there, you definitely don’t risk anything with Pfizer blood pressure products.