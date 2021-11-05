Pfizergate, what the British Medical Journal investigation says

In the last few hours he has been discussing the so-called Pfizergate, in reference to an article published in the British Medical Journal by journalist Paul D Thacker, according to which the company falsified data on anti-covid vaccines.

Pfizer vaccine, what is Pfizergate that is causing discussion

The article talks about the activities of the Ventavia laboratory, an American company specializing in clinical trials and commissioned by Pfizer to test the effectiveness of the vaccine to a small extent. A former employee of the laboratory reportedly reported to Food and drug administration irregularities. For example, there is talk of experimentation errors, labeling errors that would have given problems to the ‘double-blind’ evaluation system.

The article lists some facts that the former employee witnessed such as vaccines not stored at the right temperatures, participants who instead of being monitored were placed in a corridor, mislabeling, protocol deviations, and lack of timely follow-up of the patients who had had adverse effects. The article also states that the laboratory had used insufficiently trained vaccinators.

Why the covid vaccine is safe

The news immediately went around the world and amplified the various conspiracy theories but the reality of the facts is that the vaccine is safe and to explain it is Aureliano Stingi, an expert researcher in Molecular Biology and Genetic Oncology:

“Let’s clarify the context: Pfizer uses external companies to follow the amount of studies it carries out, this kind of ‘deep throat’ has revealed some inaccuracies and errors made during the conduct of some trials. Ventavia’s data correspond to 1000 participants out of 44 thousand. If one reads the news on the fly, he is struck but if he also analyzes the statements he sees that there are procedural errors. Let’s say they are errors that do not affect the reliability of the vaccine ”.

The EMA also intervened and announced that it was in contact with the FDA to understand the investigations, in any case, as the Entity underlines: “there are no reasons to suspect the safety and efficacy of the product“.

