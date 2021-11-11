World

Pfizer’s meme turns out to be a sensational own goal online – Covid Emergency

by Paul Joseph Watson – Summit News

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer tries to counter COVID misinformation by posting a meme on Twitter, but the results have been predictably disastrous.

The meme depicted a blob labeled “science” holding onto another figure to prevent her from embracing a bubble called “savage conspiracy theories.”


“It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation these days, but don’t worry … Science has your back,” Pfizer’s corporate account tweeted.

Mike Cernovich pointed out that Pfizer hasn’t “covered their backs” to those who have suffered side effects from their vaccines, since the company has been given a legal shield, meaning no one can sue them.

The big drugmaker has also eliminated the option for anyone to reply to the tweet, illustrating how confident they have that “science” is open to scrutiny.

“One day #Pfizer will learn that ‘security’ is not a conspiracy,” commented one user.

Another Twitter user pointed out that in the original meme, the pink character is actually the villain.

Several users have proposed some “correct” versions of the meme.

Perhaps Pfizer should just have its CEO threaten to jail the company’s critics, another surefire way to instill confidence in “science.”

