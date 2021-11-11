Pfizer’s meme turns out to be a sensational own goal online – Covid Emergency

by Paul Joseph Watson – Summit News

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer tries to counter COVID misinformation by posting a meme on Twitter, but the results have been predictably disastrous.

The meme depicted a blob labeled “science” holding onto another figure to prevent her from embracing a bubble called “savage conspiracy theories.”





“It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation these days, but don’t worry … Science has your back,” Pfizer’s corporate account tweeted.

It’s easy to get distracted by misinformation these days, but don’t worry… Science has got your back. #ScienceWillWin pic.twitter.com/aXVzAsfa6Z – Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2021

Mike Cernovich pointed out that Pfizer hasn’t “covered their backs” to those who have suffered side effects from their vaccines, since the company has been given a legal shield, meaning no one can sue them.

Pfizer denies science, that’s why it obtained a legal waiver of responsibility. No one harmed by Pfizer’s vaccines can sue the drug manufacturer. https://t.co/1IoMYUHjxS pic.twitter.com/wxJ87dhMt8 – Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 9, 2021

The big drugmaker has also eliminated the option for anyone to reply to the tweet, illustrating how confident they have that “science” is open to scrutiny.

“One day #Pfizer will learn that ‘security’ is not a conspiracy,” commented one user.

One day #Pfizer will learn that ‘safety’ is not a conspiracy. https://t.co/IdWDk26uYJ – Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) November 10, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out that in the original meme, the pink character is actually the villain.

Several users have proposed some “correct” versions of the meme.

The pink creature is implied to be bad in the meme you dumbasses https://t.co/mRjSRirxTl – Progress (ive) ing to Insanity (@BrokeHrtLiberal) November 9, 2021

Perhaps Pfizer should just have its CEO threaten to jail the company’s critics, another surefire way to instill confidence in “science.”

(Translation de l’AntiDiplomatico)