PGA, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy honored with the Milestone Award

A special award from the PGA to George Lucas And Kathleen Kennedy to honor their career. There Producers Guild of America he will in fact deliver the Milestone Award 2022, acknowledging the couple’s contribution within the film industry even as Lucasfilm celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The award will be presented at the PGA Awards ceremony on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

As known, George Lucas is the creator of the saga of Star Wars and founder of the Lucasfilm (born in December 1971), while Kathleen Kennedy is the founder of Amblin Entertainment and current president of Lucasfilm (in October 2012, Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney for about 4 billion dollars).

Industry personalities who have received the prestigious PAG Milestone Award in the past include: Ted Sarandos, Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Bob Iger, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Donna Langley.

