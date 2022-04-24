Pharmaceutical company Pfizer withdraws several batches of a drug for blood pressure | Health

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer reported that it is voluntarily recalling five batches of Accupril (Quinapril HCl) tablets after finding high levels of a possible carcinogen in the drug.

According to a company statementthe presence of a nitrosamine, N-nitroso-quinapril, was observed in recent tests above the acceptable daily level.

It was explained that nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products, and vegetables.

“Everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines. These impurities can increase cancer risk if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels for long periods of time,” she noted.

Accupril is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to reduce blood pressure. It is also indicated in the treatment of heart failure as complementary therapy when added to conventional therapy that includes diuretics and/or digitalis.

“Accupril has an established safety profile for more than 30 years. To date, Pfizer is not aware of any reports of adverse events that have been assessed as being related to this recall. Pfizer believes that the benefit/risk profile of the products remains positive, based on currently available data. Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a possible increased risk of cancer in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this drug. Patients currently taking the products should consult with their physician or health care provider regarding alternative treatment options for them,” the company added.

Product lots were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and Puerto Rico from December 2019 through April 2022.

Pfizer assured that it notified direct recipients by letter to arrange for the return of any recalled product.

Wholesalers and distributors with existing inventory of the lots must stop use and distribution and quarantine the product immediately.