Pharmaceutical distribution is recognized as a critical entity

Eduardo Pastor, president of Cofares.

The European wholesalers pharmaceutical distribution have passed to become part of the list of “entities that provide vital services” in a coordinated effort from the GIRP, European employers’ association. So reports Cofares, an active member of the group.

The Twenty-seven have reached this Agreement included in the future ‘EU Resilience Directive’, which aims to reduce vulnerabilities and increase the physical adaptation of critical entities that mark the good functioning of a country. These are organizations that “provide vital services” and must be able to prepare for “natural disasters, terrorism, health emergencies or hybrid attacks and deal with them.”



joint action

From Cofares they indicate that “the achievement” has been possible “thanks to the tenacity and work of the team of GIRP, closely linked to Cofares through the vice-presidency of this organization held by the director of the Cooperativa Carlos Varela, and the solid strategy of the general director of GIRP, Monika Derecque-Pois”.