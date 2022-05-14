Pharmaceutical industry: Mise, 34 million investment for coronavirus vaccines

(Teleborsa) – Theauthorized an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Irbm of Pomezia to carry out an investment program ofaimed at strengthening the ability to combat Covid 19 and the spread of new coronaviruses.

“With industrial and research and development projects – explains Mise in a note – the aim is to expand the capacity of the laboratories of two companies of the group, Irbm Spa and Advent Srl, increasing the production and testing of new vaccines and innovative therapies, also on the basis of the synergies created within the collaboration plan launched in 2020 with Oxford University and AstraZeneca. The Ministry of Economic Development facilitates the investment with 13 million euros which, in addition to safeguarding existing employment, will allow the creation of over 50 new jobs “.

“It is the government’s will to continue to support investments in a strategic sector such as pharmaceuticals, where the ability to look to the future and prevent health crises becomes fundamental to guaranteeing the health of citizens and coping with economic and social consequences – he declares Giorgetti -. The choice made to introduce, by means of a decree law, a new fast track mechanism to encourage business investments in our country and thus avoid losing significant opportunities due to long bureaucracy “goes in this direction.”

