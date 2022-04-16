Pharmaceutical patent approved for study of medicinal mushroom against triple negative cancer on the Island

The doctors insist that each advance must be patented for the necessary use in patients and their quality of life.

Doctor Michelle Martínez, associate professor of the Department of Biochemistry of the Central University of the Caribbean.

The patent of the discovery of the researcher and associate professor Dr. Michelle Martínez on the use of medicinal mushrooms in the treatment of breast cancer, was patented before the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust (PRSTRT), on behalf of the Central Caribbean University (UCC) and the Canadian company Revive Therapy.

The research was shared with Dr. Fatima Rivas, from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; after Dr. Martínez discovered that a compound from the variety of mushrooms Ganoderma lucidum, which has an anticancer effect.

“This effect is especially significant against breast cancer and has the potential to treat the most aggressive types of breast cancers, such as triple-negative breast cancer and inflammatory breast cancer,” the researchers noted.

Dr. Martínez stated that she began performing Ganoderma mushroom research lucidum in 2007 and that this represents the goal of every researcher dedicated to science and health.

“Having a pharmaceutical company set out to develop a non-toxic therapeutic alternative for people who suffer from this deadly cancer is a great achievement in my scientific career and as a person. This agreement represents the goal of every researcher: to discover new technologies that help the human health. I want to highlight the support I received from the Central University of the Caribbean and the Trust’s Technology Transfer Office to make this agreement possible,” said the researcher.

The Director of the Trust’s Office of Technology Transfer, Dr. David Gulley, said this is the first successful license agreement we have as a product of our collaboration with the UCC.

“The research team also participated in our 2021 Therapeutic Accelerator Program in cooperation with Columbia University, receiving $75,000 from the Trust to de-risk technology. Successful technology transfer begins with outstanding research, but it requires a team and resources to move towards commercialization,” he said.

For her part, the president of the UCC, Dr. Waleska Crespo, stated that “this agreement makes history in our institution as it is the first of the patents developed by UCC researchers to reach the commercialization phase. We are very excited about this achievement and we reaffirm our commitment to the development of knowledge through research, which is one of our institutional goals”.

About the patent

Revive Therapeutics, Ltd. exclusively licensed the international patent application under the name of Biologically Active Ganoderma Lucidum Compounds and Synthesis of Anticancer Derivatives; Ergosterol Peroxide Probes for Cellular Localization. Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapies for infectious diseases and rare disorders.

Dr. Martínez explained that the patent process began in 2019 with the support of the Trust’s Technology Transfer Office (TTO) and that, after filing a provisional patent, an international patent application (PCT) was submitted. , to seek to protect the invention internationally, and for it to be published, the license talks began in January of this year.

On August 9, the exclusive license agreement on the intellectual property of the discovery was activated.