Pharmaceuticals: Giorgetti, Italy will be European reference – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 19 JAN – “The Italian pharmaceutical industry is a candidate to be a point of reference at European level”. This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, about the important project of common European interest (Ipcei) on health, which aims to achieve “industrial autonomy in the strategic health sector”, ensuring Italy and the European Union an integrated supply chain between companies capable of developing and producing highly innovative products: drugs, vaccines, therapies and medical devices to prevent and combat health crises such as Covid.



The theme of health is “one of the pillars” of the industrial development strategy carried out by Minister Giorgetti who has fielded new resources and tools, such as the Enea Tech and Biomedical Foundation, to support investments in research and technology transfer in our country. , but also promoted, in bilateral meetings with the EU Commissioner Breton, the French minister Le Maire and the other representatives of the Member States received at the Mise, the need to implement a common European action plan to strengthen strategic autonomy in a a sector that the pandemic has revealed of primary importance, explains the Mise. “Since the beginning of my mandate, I have focused a lot on the excellence of our pharmaceutical industries. I am confident that everyone’s efforts and commitment will soon show their fruits”, underlines Giorgetti. (HANDLE).

