Pharmacies, 50 openings in 9 years: the network in the province grows and brings new services

From a dispenser of medicines to a place of services. This is the transformation that concerns the pharmacies of Bergamo (but not only). A transformation that had already been underway for some years, but which in the last two, thanks to the pandemic, has undergone a strong acceleration. According to the data provided by Federfarma Bergamo, in fact, pharmacies in the Bergamo area have increased by about 50 units in 9 years, going from about 280 in 2012, the year in which there was an extraordinary competition for the opening of new offices (liberalization decree of Monti), at 327 today, where pharmacies are present in 195 municipalities of the 243 total of Bergamo.

A first step, that of the increase in number, which gave way to the change in the role of pharmacies. «About fifty of them have been opened in a few years – declares Giovanni Petrosillo, president of Federfarma Bergamo – in fact thanks to the extraordinary competition of Monti. Bergamo is the province where the most have been opened. According to a law of the Lombardy Region, in municipalities with less than 1,500 inhabitants it is possible to postpone the opening of a pharmacy. It is a standard (non-binding, if anyone wants to open a pharmacy even in municipalities of less than 1,500 inhabitants) to guarantee the sustainability of pharmacies and in fact establishes a sort of minimum relationship between pharmacies and population: in the province of Bergamo, however, there are many pharmacies open in countries with less than 1,500 inhabitants and therefore we are in good shape from the point of view of the number of pharmacies-population ratio ».