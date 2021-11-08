Pharmacies ready for the flu shot

The list of participating pharmacies will be online from tomorrow afternoon: they will not only vaccinate, but register

the successful administration in the vaccination registry.

The target of the population that from Monday will be able to get vaccinated against‘Influence in the pharmacies adhering to the agreement with the Region are people aged between 18 and 60 years not yet completed, without pathologies, who do not fall into the categories of entitled persons and who have health care in Emilia-Romagna.

The list of participating pharmacies will be available from tomorrow afternoon on the Health portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region (https: //salute.regione. emilia-romagna.it).

“Citizens who do not have pathologies – explains the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – will therefore be able to access the health service of administering the flu vaccine in the pharmacy. A truly precious service, an extra piece for the composition of a new local health system, in a situation – the pandemic – which needs to be further strengthened in this respect. I also want to remember – adds the commissioner – that pharmacies in our area not only vaccinate, but also record the administration in the vaccination register ”. The cost of the service The pharmacy will provide the service at the expense of the citizen who requests it. Expenses that include vaccine inoculation and the retail price of the flu vaccine administered. Overall, the service will be around 24.50 euros.



