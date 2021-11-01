Pharmacies will deliver flu vaccines to doctors – Lombardy

(ANSA) – MILAN, OCTOBER 25 – Pharmacies will deliver vials of the flu and pneumococcal vaccine to their establishments, to general practitioners and pediatricians. This is foreseen by a resolution approved by the council of the Lombardy Region.



“In this way – explains the vice president and councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti – we facilitate the precious work of the family doctor and pediatrician who are not forced to go to the health company to get vaccines, with defined and binding opening hours. , and in places often far from the doctor’s office. Furthermore, every doctor or pediatrician has the right to collect the vaccines also from another pharmacy in Lombardy, even outside his Ats “.



Vaccines are already in the pharmacy for delivery today.



The agreement was signed by the Region with Federfarma Lombardia and Assofarm / Confservizi Lombardia. The agreement will last until August 31, 2022, and can be extended by 12 months by agreement between the parties.



“The agreement – adds Letizia Moratti – concerns the more than 3,000 Lombard pharmacies. The goal is to simplify and improve patients’ access to the health system. The Lombard social and health model places the person and his needs at the center, and in the provision of services involves all subjects, public and private “.



The expected annual expenditure is 400,000 euros taken from the 2021 budget chapter dedicated to ‘pharmaceuticals’, to be paid by each Ats in relation to the number of pharmacies in its territory and the services provided. (HANDLE).

