Pharmacy and Medicine disclosed among schoolchildren

A total of 260 Primary Education students from Albacete have been able to ‘live’ science thanks to the workshops organized today by the Scientific Dissemination Unit of the University of Castilla-La Mancha, as a complement to the exhibition plastihistory of sciencewhich can be visited at the Municipal Museum.

The coordinator of the Scientific Dissemination Unit, Alberto Nájera, explained that these workshops have been organized by the teaching and research staff of the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy. The forecast is that similar scientific workshops will be offered again on May 10, in the afternoon, open to the public, so that they can be carried out as a family.

plastihistory of sciencewhich can be visited until May 11, allows you to learn the history of science in a fun way, since 20 plasticine scenes have been recreated in it, reflecting discoveries or inventions that throughout the history of humanity have constituted authentic milestones.

women of science

Among the scientific workshops that have been held, one has been included, led by Eva Galán, a researcher at the Regional Center for Biomedical Research (CRIB), whose purpose was to make women scientists visible, given that in this exhibition only two women, one is Marie Curie, and the other is Rosalind Franklin, the unknown ‘photographer’ of DNA, since her figure appears recreated in the diorama in which Watson, Crick and Wilkins are represented, who received the Nobel Prize in 1962 for discovering the three-dimensional structure of DNA, without ever recognizing Rosalind’s fundamental contribution to this discovery.

To correct this unequal presentation of the scientific woman, the children who have attended this workshop have recreated women of science with plasticine, approaching their stories, such as Ada Lovelace, the first programmer in history, or Jane Goodall, a pioneer in the chimpanzee study.

Joaquín García Martínez, from the Faculty of Pharmacy, has brought the students present closer to the periodic table of the elements, through a game to decipher messages. Meanwhile, Professor Eduardo Nava, from the Faculty of Medicine, has shown the relationship between electricity and the human body and has taught how electrocardiograms are made.

Mari Mar Arroyo and Isidro Medina, from the Faculty of Medicine, have taken advantage of the plasticine scene about an anatomy class, to bring the human body closer through anatomical models.

“What is not known, cannot be loved”

“What is not known, cannot be loved, that is why we want to work on disseminating science and making our city’s research staff known”, highlighted the Councilor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Laura Avellaneda, who together with the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Culture, Vicente Casañ, have been able to verify the good reception of these workshops.