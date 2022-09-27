Pharmacy sales increase 6.57% in August, boosted by family medicine

Total sales in pharmacies increased by 6.57% in value and by 0.61% in number of units sold during August with respect to the same period of the previous year. The segment of family medicine is the main responsible for the improvement in the figures registering an increase of 12.11% in economic value and 7.73% in number of units, according to the Pharmalive Report on trends in Spanish pharmacies prepared by Alliance Healthcare.

The brand and generic drug market is the second segment which has grown the most. The Pharmalive panel, made up of 987 pharmacies, indicates a improvement in business figures of 7.83% in sales and 6.03% in the number of units sold. Within the growth of family medication, products intended to alleviate conditions in the digestive system (probiotics, laxatives or antacids) have registered a growth of 11.39% in sales value and 5.89% in units.

Probiotics, laxatives and antacids are consumed more during vacation periods. “The boom in demand for these pharmacological products is related to vacations and long periods away from home. It is common for citizens to worry less about eating healthy or eat more than necessary during vacation periods, and that is what causes alterations in the digestive apparatus”, they explain in the report.

Vitamin products and vitamin supplements They have also experienced a rise of 3.55% in units and 7.3% in the value of sales compared to last year. Within this category of family medication, the most demanded products have been those aimed at reinforcing the immune system, as a consequence of colds and Covid-19 during the first half of the year. However, a good part of the citizenry also uses these products to prepare the immune system for the start of the course.