Pharmaindustry: decentralization of clinical trials

Amelia Martín Uranga, Associate Director of Clinical and Translational Research at Farmaindustria.

More than half of the clinical trials developed in Spain have as their center of operations Madrid or Catalonia. A figure that is of particular concern to Pharmaindustry which, together with the companies in the sector, works to transform this reality through remote monitoring, electronic consent, satellite centersnursing services at the patient’s home or digital recruitment.

“The lever that has made changes in the way of working in clinical research possible has been the digitizationwhich has basically allowed patients and monitors to save on travel, with what this implies: cost savingsfewer trips, greater care for the environment, fewer visits to health centers (with the burden of care that this entails and the inherent risk avoided for patients), etc”, explains Amelia Martín Uranga, associate director of Clinical Research and Translational of Farmaindustria, to Medical Writing. “Likewise, it has gained in flexibility for all those involved in the research process, by bringing tests and monitoring of patients closer”, he adds.

In this sense, he points out that decentralizing these processes would allow a greater number of patients to participate and include a most diverse population, which also benefits the scientific quality of the resulting data. Therefore, moving the test closer to the patient “will facilitate best recruitment rates and the success of research”. In this line of advantages, health professionals could access “greater scientific knowledge applicable to their daily clinical practice and greater dose of excellence in health care”.

Satellite centers, a key role in decentralization

When developing clinical trials there are several actors involved in them. One of these are the satellite centersresponsible for complementing the activities of the coordinating center and continuing to promote the remote monitoring. In the words of Martín Uranga, his participation is “key” to the challenge of decentralization. So much so that the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) is already working on the necessary standards so that remote monitoring with source data verification may be viable once the pandemic is over.

On the other hand, from Farmaindustria they consider it necessary to provide “greater training to the centers with infrastructure and specialized personnel in the management and execution of clinical trials: greater agility in time, simplification of procedures and a more competitive recruitment”. This could be done now, when the application of the European Regulation on Clinical Trials.

To achieve this decentralization, Farmaindustria recently created an ad hoc working group. In it, as mentioned by Martín Uranga, the aim is to adopt harmonized and agreed criteria that allow introducing these technologies in a simple way, while guaranteeing the data protection of the participants in the clinical research. “The objective is to maintain Spain’s excellence in clinical research, combining cutting-edge scientific aspects with technological developments that make it possible to be more efficient in this area and respond better to the needs of patients,” he says.

Adaptive tests and precision in the selection

The search for patients is one of the pillars of clinical trials and the precision medicine A gap has been opened in this selection. New designs for clinical trials take this factor into account to improve recruitment rates and reach candidate patients.

In this way are born adaptive trialsin them, groups of candidate patients are selected by genomic teststo be able to offer a treatment based on the mutation that the patient has, regardless of the type of cancer they suffer from.

“It is necessary to implement genomic tests in a general way, molecular biomarkers and imaging in the portfolio of services of the National Health System (SNS), in order to have more qualitative information on how the drugs being tested in a clinical trial influence in real time”, say Farmaindustria. ” In addition, coordination infrastructures and protocols should be developed for genomic analyzes in an efficient and accessible manner throughout the national territory, starting from centers that already have sequencing technology of the latest generation and experience in its application to the diagnosis of human diseases”, they conclude.