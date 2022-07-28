Pharrell, Offset, 21 Savage… We need to talk about the crazy cast of the Calvin Harris album

Calvin Harris has confirmed the release date of his new album Funk Wav Bounces Volume 2.

Last April he announced that he would release an album “next summer” without giving more details, but we now know who will be present, as for the release date: it will be August 5th.

All the rap game is there

Composed of 14 tracks, we give you the coolest collabs on the album. And you are not ready: there will be 21 Savage, a featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, Offset on a track with singers Tinashe and Normani, Jorja Smith and Lil Durk on the track Somebody Else, Snoop dogg featuring the rapper Latto, and finally a piece with Pharrell and Pusha T.

A summer album

The cover leaves no room for doubt, it will be an album for the summer. It remains to be seen in what mood the artists will leave.

As a reminder the Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 was released in 2017there was already Pharrell, Snoop Dogg and the album had worked very well.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1 -Calvin Harris

The piece Feels with Katy Perry broke records for example.

We are super curious to listen to this next album, hoping that it will live up to our expectations.