Phil Collins: a drummer turned international star

IT HAPPENED TODAY – The British singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and actor, turns 71 today, January 30th. Known first as a member of Genesis and then for his solo career. A particular voice that made him also a voice actor for some animated films.

In 1970 Phil Collins responded to an ad in the weekly Melody Marker and went to an audition to join Genesis. They still weren’t the mythical group we all know and they were short of drummer. They had already changed three which they judged to be mediocre. He went in advance to the place of the audition, held at the home of Peter Gabriel’s parents, he can hear a piece they were trying. Memorizes it and when they call him it amazes the group.

Thus one was completed historical band and Phil was the last step before the first big hits. His ability to play the instrument and his theatrical attitude on stage will make him one of the few world protagonists in that role. The drummer, par excellence stands behind, partially lit, moves and sweats but is not visually taken into account. Phil Collins changed the image of the man with wands.

A TOY THAT BECOMES A JOB

Phil Collins was born in Chiswick, a neighborhood south of London and immediately proves to be a very lively and full of energy child. The family is a little worried about hers hyperactivity and think of a way to let him vent in a healthy way. An uncle of his, passing in front of a Toy shopsees one battery for children and thinks it might be the solution.

At Christmas, he unwraps that gift, opens that box that had been standing under the tree for days. It is love at first sight. At first the parents and the neighbors curse that visionary uncle, but then the noise becomes rhythm, the din turns into a four-stroke push. Phil looks like he was born with chopsticks in handa bit like it happens to those children who dribble like Omar Sivori in their first football training session.

He is only five years old but it is clear that he has the right coordination to become a great drummer. He legs and arms, sense of time, face amused in repeating the same movements many times. A few years later his parents bought a real battery for their son. It is a Tama and with each passing year it becomes more and more complete, pieces are added.

Initially does not know musical notation, but he continues to be better and better: he practices every day accompanying the radio or the tunes on television. Thus develops a own method, a physical expression that distinguishes him even now. At the age of twelve he founded his first ensemble and entered, in effect, the world of music. His uncle was credited with finding the right key, Phil was lucky to soon find the love of his life. When talent meets the talented at a young age, great things usually happen. When a toy becomes a profession, the serenity of the lucky person reflects his works.

PHIL COLLINS: ONLY WITHOUT FEAR

It has happened to so many groups to split up, to take breaks, in some cases to hate each other and go to court. It also happened that many of the members of the aforementioned group then attempt a solo career. However, those who manage to be successful on their own are few. This essentially depends on three factors: the qualities, the character, the ability to manage the stage in solitude.

Towards the end of the seventies Genesis take a break, during which Phil Collins begins drafting material for his first solo album. He has the qualities to do it, he is intelligent, he has a particular voice, he is in tune, he is a valuable multi-instrumentalist. He has the right character to excel, to resist a possible fiasco, not to give up when there are dark moments.

Once on stage, alone, he will be able to manage it better. Like a chameleon he will show how much he can be able to change, like a drummer from the rear manages to hold the shaft without shaking. For him, the leap was truly enormous. A guitarist, for example, is used to backing up the frontman, to be close to him, to see all that flood of people jumping and singing. For a drummer it’s different. He is a bit like a soccer goalkeeper. You know your team is protecting you, you see everything from behind. You also know, however, that you cannot go wrong because if you do it everyone pays the consequences immediately. The jump, therefore, was really big, but Phil Collins proved to be a champion even on that occasion.

PHIL COLLINS: ANOTHER DAY IN PARADISE

The Eighties are those in which it reaches the more personal success. Detaching himself from Genesis, he began a solo career that led him to be immediately successful. Many discover with pleasure a singer with a unique timbre, a character who lets himself be interviewed with pleasure and is ready to travel the world playing his music. From that period there are many unforgettable songs such as In the air tonight, Sussudio, One more night. We want to put special emphasis on Another day in paradise. It is a single from 1989 that immediately climbs the charts, to the point of remaining number one in many European countries for several consecutive weeks.

The song is written entirely by Phil Collins: music and words. The text addresses the issue of homelessness. A piece full of meaning that has managed to combine theme, dance, sales. For the title of the song, Phil took a cue from a phrase of the song Par avion by Mike + The Mechanics of 1985. A particularity distinguishes it. Having come out in late 1989, Another day in paradise it was the last single at the top of the 80s charts and the first one in the 90s too. The video clip, entirely in black and white sepia effect, shows the singer-songwriter in the company of some homeless people in alternating sequences.

PHIL COLLINS AT THE CINEMA

His youthful restlessness also showed a desire to get involved. In addition to singing, playing and composing music, at one point he was drawn to world of cinema. He visited and frequented this environment in various guises, taking on the role of actor, extra, voice actor, composer of soundtracks.

This commitment gives an idea of ​​the versatility of this artist. A man animated by the desire to change without fear, to get involved by experimenting with new arts for him. Let’s just take a few examples of Phil Collins within the cinematic panorama, to be able to evaluate him also in these guises. He interpreted Buster, a 1988 film directed by David Green. It tells the story of the well-known London thief Buster Edwards and his role in the 1963 postal train assault. Many British newspapers did not like it, but fans of him also found him credible as a dramatic actor.

He made a cameo in Hook-Captain Hook by Steven Spielberg from 1991. He said he accepted that small role for the esteem in the director and the love for that timeless story. He remained close to the world of children even when he lent his voice in two animated films: Balto And The Jungle Book. If we talk about his music instead, we can remember it within the film American Psycho with Christian Bale. His notes are perfect for describing the film’s protagonist, a deranged Genesis fan, a psychopath obsessed with that group and their lyrics. This hallucinatory admirer, at one point in a monologue, praises Collins’ solo career.

He is also present as a guest star in an episode of the legendary Miami Vice tv series. In that case he plays a con artist who initially manages to fool the two detectives in Ferrari. He will then, of course, end up being caught by the two sexy and tenacious cops. He too is wearing one of those colored jackets with reinforced shoulder pads that made the two protagonists famous.

VERY FAMOUS, VERY CRITICATED

As often happens, when a perfect Mr. Nobody succeeds, his life goes from anonymous to being constantly dissected and judged. One of the first accusations that are moved to him is that he is granted too much: exaggeratedly present in the media during the years of its greatest splendor. In fact, I challenge anyone not to travel the world if invited and acclaimed.

Of course it was also accused of composing unremarkable songs and of owe all his fortune to the Genesis which, unlike him, do not make commercial pop. Some very prominent newspapers have described his music as indigestible, unlistenable, empty. Also in this case I don’t think his pieces are worse than many others, between the eighties and nineties we listened to a lot of music and it was often rubbish. Phil Collins instead had a style of him, a recognizable sound.

Another episode that placed him in the eye of the storm was the Concorde flight taken by Phil Collins to travel from London to Philadelphia. They called it absurd and immoral to write songs about homeless people and fly a jet. They accused him of being a pimp, of talk about poverty while sipping champagne. I also find all this absurd. It is a bit like saying that Toto Cutugno afterwards Italianshould necessarily turn with the car radio under his arm.

Collins’ private life was not spared either, especially following the singer’s choice to terminate marriage to second wife Jill Tavelman by sending a fax: the message sent by Phil Collins also concerned the hours and days in which the singer could see his daughter Lily. The full text was shown on the cover of the The Sun and helped make it pass by insensitive monster. I find this type of journalism inhumane that tears apart the private sector without having a title or right.

So, happy birthday Phil! Don’t bother with them, but he looks and passes!

